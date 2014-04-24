17 Truly Outrageous Jem Fashions We Dare The Movie To Resurrect

If you grew up even tangentially in the 80s, 'Jem and the Holograms' were on your radar with their earworm of an opening theme song. Every week Jerrica and company thwarted greedy corporate thugs and rival bands with the help of a hologram-projecting sentient computer known as Synergy. It was the kind of insane logic that would only work in Saturday morning cartoon form…until now.

Recently it was announce a live-action reboot of 'Jem and the Holograms' was fast tracked. And today everyone got their first glimpse of Jem, Kimber, Aja, and Shana. Looks like they'll keep the charming Lisa Frank and David Bowie's illegitimate love child style aesthetic much to this editor's delight. If so, I triple-dog dare the costume design department to bust out these flawless fashion choices from the show.

Shana's geometric mullet muumuu.

First there was the mullet skirt and it's sister, the mullet dress. But only a fashion icon like Shana could take this fad to the ultimate logical conclusion. A form-fitting shirt in the front, and cape-like housecoat in the back, this ode to the classic game of 'Perfection' is just that.

Roxanne's sexy plastic Slimer raincoat.

How can the Internet claim to love all things 90s and have yet to bring back clear plastic clothes and inflatable furniture? Roxanne was ahead of her time in the 80s and she's ahead of the nostalgia curve now. Be more like Roxanne and be a success.

But we're just getting warmed up! After the jump see even more truly, truly, truly outrageous ensembles practically demanding a brave designer throw caution and good taste to the wind to make them a reality.