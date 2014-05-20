Truly Outrageous: Molly Ringwald and Juliette Lewis join ‘Jem and the Holograms’

“Jem and the Holograms” is staying true to the decade that birthed it.

'80s superstar Molly Ringwald has joined the cast of the forthcoming live-action adaptation in an unspecified role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, Juliette Lewis – last seen on the big-screen in “August: Osage County” and coming up in ABC's midseason drama “Secrets & Lies” – has joined the cast, as first reported by Deadline. Lewis's role is also being kept under wraps at this time.

The actresses join the core cast of Aubrey Peeples (Jem), Stefanie Scott (Kimber), Aurora Perrineau (Shana), Hayley Kiyoko (Aja) and Ryan Guzman (Jem's love interest Rio) in the film, an adaptation of the popular animated series that ran from 1985-1988 in first-run syndication. Directed by Jon M. Chu (“Step Up 2,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”), production is currently underway in Los Angeles.

