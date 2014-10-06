Nobody puts tUnE-yArDs in a box: Watch the music video for ‘Real Thing’

10.06.14 4 years ago

Music video director Tom Jobbins has a thing with stop motion, color and cardboard.

And all these things come together for tUnE-yArDs' new video, for “Real Thing.”

Hold onto your limbs and take a deep breath: you'll be going inside a box with mastermind Merrill Garbus and a trove of packing peanuts, inside a mannequin shipping plant.

“Real Thing” is featured on “Nikki Nack,” tUnE-yArDs' smashing 2014 album. Keep your ear open for some Garbus real talk on dress sizes, the problems with fame and a side-eye at the Redskins and Braves names.

Here are tUnE-yArDs' tour dates:

10/07 – St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
10/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
10/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/21 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/03 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix
11/04 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/06 – Lyon, FR @ Ground Zero
11/07 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
11/08 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
11/09 – Rome, IT @ TBA
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Postbahnhof
11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
11/16 – Helsinki, FL @ Tavastia
11/17 – Tallinn, EE @ Von Krahl
11/18 – Riga, LV @ Palladium
11/20 – Katowice, PL @ Ars Cameralis Festival
11/21 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/23 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern *
12/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *
12/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

* = w/ Cibo Matto

Around The Web

TAGSBest albumsnikki nakcREDSKINStUnEyArDs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP