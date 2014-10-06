Nobody puts tUnE-yArDs in a box: Watch the music video for ‘Real Thing’

Music video director Tom Jobbins has a thing with stop motion, color and cardboard.

And all these things come together for tUnE-yArDs' new video, for “Real Thing.”

Hold onto your limbs and take a deep breath: you'll be going inside a box with mastermind Merrill Garbus and a trove of packing peanuts, inside a mannequin shipping plant.

“Real Thing” is featured on “Nikki Nack,” tUnE-yArDs' smashing 2014 album. Keep your ear open for some Garbus real talk on dress sizes, the problems with fame and a side-eye at the Redskins and Braves names.

Here are tUnE-yArDs' tour dates:

10/07 – St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

10/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

10/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

10/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/21 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/03 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix

11/04 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/06 – Lyon, FR @ Ground Zero

11/07 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere

11/08 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

11/09 – Rome, IT @ TBA

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Postbahnhof

11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

11/16 – Helsinki, FL @ Tavastia

11/17 – Tallinn, EE @ Von Krahl

11/18 – Riga, LV @ Palladium

11/20 – Katowice, PL @ Ars Cameralis Festival

11/21 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/23 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern *

12/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

12/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

* = w/ Cibo Matto