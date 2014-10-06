Nobody puts tUnE-yArDs in a box: Watch the music video for ‘Real Thing’

Music video director Tom Jobbins has a thing with stop motion, color and cardboard.
And all these things come together for tUnE-yArDs' new video, for “Real Thing.”
Hold onto your limbs and take a deep breath: you'll be going inside a box with mastermind Merrill Garbus and a trove of packing peanuts, inside a mannequin shipping plant.
“Real Thing” is featured on “Nikki Nack,” tUnE-yArDs' smashing 2014 album. Keep your ear open for some Garbus real talk on dress sizes, the problems with fame and a side-eye at the Redskins and Braves names.
Here are tUnE-yArDs' tour dates:
10/07 – St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
10/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
10/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/21 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/03 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix
11/04 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/06 – Lyon, FR @ Ground Zero
11/07 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
11/08 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
11/09 – Rome, IT @ TBA
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Postbahnhof
11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
11/16 – Helsinki, FL @ Tavastia
11/17 – Tallinn, EE @ Von Krahl
11/18 – Riga, LV @ Palladium
11/20 – Katowice, PL @ Ars Cameralis Festival
11/21 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/23 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern *
12/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *
12/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *
* = w/ Cibo Matto
