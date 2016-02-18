Turns out yes, yes we can stop sexualizing Mary Jane Watson for five minutes

Last year as part of ALL-NEW ALL-DIFFERENT MARVEL, the company went all-in on that promise with Mary Jane Watson. The character moved into a new phase of her life and needed a coinciding change in scenery. So Marvel packed her up and moved one of Spider-Man”s main romantic interests over to INVINCIBLE IRON MAN. The decision seemed odd at first but seems to have gelled into an interesting storyline.

MJ was introduced in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4 as the unfortunate owner of the club where Iron Man and Madame Masque get into an extremely destructive fight. Unfortunately for Madame Masque, Mary Jane familiarity with superheroes meant she wasn”t afraid to wade into the brawl, powers or no powers. Not that you”d have known it from the cover. At the time, I wrote a lengthy article about Mary Jane”s portrayal on the cover of INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4, but it boiled down to this: despite being in “business casual” clothes, she was vacuum-sealed into them. They might as well have been painted on.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment/David Marquez

Of course – as is the case with many comics – the interior art didn”t match up. Inside the cover, MJ was sporting an extremely cute and more realistic outfit. By the end of Issue #5 her club was destroyed by the superhero fallout, and Mary Jane”s dreams went along with it. Even with Stark money to rebuild, the PR shadow was too large. But Tony Stark was impressed with her mettle and offered her a change of career. One where she worked for Iron Man. Ironically, Mary Jane initially thought Stark showed up out of the blue to hit on her, as men tend to objectify her incessantly.