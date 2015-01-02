TV Dead Pool: Which Characters Will Bite the Dust in 2015?

You think we're morbid? Well guess what, we live in a morbid culture. And hey, what's wrong with death, anyway?

Welcome to HitFix's 2015 TV Dead Pool (Death Pool?), where we calls odds on the survivability of popular characters from shows including “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead,” “Justified” and more over the next 12 months.

Will Don Draper remain intact for the duration of “Mad Men's” series finale? Will the Khaleesi survive her rule of Meereen? Will Jerry suffer one final, life-ending indignity on “Parks and Recreation”? Check out our odds on all these characters and more in the gallery below.

Let us know what your own predictions are in the comments.