TV Land cancels “Hot in Cleveland” after 6 seasons

11.17.14 4 years ago

The current season will be the last for TV Land”s 1st-ever scripted comedy, which produced more than 100 episodes. The cancelation comes a few months after creator Suzanne Martin told The Hollywood Reporter that she would “love to do at least eight seasons.”

Katherine Heigl: It “sucks” that Shonda Rhimes still views me negatively
“The last one with Shonda… it sucks,” she tells “Extra” of the “Grey”s Anatomy” creator”s recent comments on her “no as*holes policy,” referring to Heigl. I am sorry that she feels that way and I wish her nothing but greatness, and I have nothing negative to say about Shonda. I'm a big fan of her work. I watch 'Scandal' every week, and so I'm sorry she's left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday.”

CW renews “America”s Next Top Model,” plus “Penn & Teller” and “Masters of Illusion”
Tyra Banks” “Top Model” will return for a 22nd cycle.

HBO orders star-studded “Westworld” to series
The star-studded series based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film stars Anthony Hopkins, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Miranda Otto, Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood. HBO announced “Westworld”s” pickup via a Vine video.

Bill Cosby”s lawyer clarifies his rape accusation statement
The new comments clarifies that Cosby”s denials don”t reflect the accuser who settled a civil lawsuit with Cosby in 2006.

Watch Metallica kick off their weeklong “Late Late Show” residency
Tonight the legendary heavy metal band performs “Hit the Lights.”

Watch a preview of Pop network”s “Schitt”s Creek” starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O”Hara
They play the head of a formerly rich family.

Ex-MTV star Tila Tequila welcomes her 1st child
The former “A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila” star gave birth to a daughter on Sunday.

