TV Land pulls all ‘Cosby Show’ reruns

11.19.14 4 years ago

TV Land pulls all “Cosby Show” reruns
All episodes of the classic sitcom, including a Thanksgiving week marathon, have been pulled, effective immediately, in the latest TV response to Cosby's rape allegations. PLUS: TV Land is quietly pulling “Cosby” from its website.

Netflix rescues “Longmire”
The canceled Wyoming-set A&E crime drama will live to see a Season 4 on Netflix. Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff are under deals to return for a 4th season, but it”s unclear who else will be back.

Around The Web

TAGSCOSBY SHOWLONGMIRE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP