TV Land pulls all “Cosby Show” reruns

All episodes of the classic sitcom, including a Thanksgiving week marathon, have been pulled, effective immediately, in the latest TV response to Cosby's rape allegations. PLUS: TV Land is quietly pulling “Cosby” from its website.

Netflix rescues “Longmire”

The canceled Wyoming-set A&E crime drama will live to see a Season 4 on Netflix. Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff are under deals to return for a 4th season, but it”s unclear who else will be back.