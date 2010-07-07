TV Land renews ‘Hot in Cleveland’

TV Land has given a relatively speedy renewal to “Hot in Cleveland,” its original sitcom starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Betty White, here in The Year of Betty White.

Production of 20 new episodes will begin in October, with the new season to tentatively debut in January 2011.

“We are so excited that ‘Hot in Cleveland” was embraced by viewers in such a big way,” said TV Land president Larry W. Jones said in a statement. “We absolutely love the show and can”t wait to see what hilarious new experiences these characters will encounter in the next 20 episodes.”

“Hot in Cleveland” has been a big success for TV Land, averaging 4.7 million viewers and doing solid demo numbers, particularly among women.