TV Rating: ABC’s ‘Bachelor Pad,’ FOX’s ‘Kitchen’ whip up a Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 29, 2011.

One new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” and a solidly performing repeat helped FOX comfortably win Monday night among young viewers, but ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” paced an overall win.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, beating the 1.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC and CBS both averaged a 1.3 rating, while The CW did a 0.3 demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 5.63 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/6 share. NBC was second for the night with a 3.6/6 and 5.3 million viewers, just ahead of the 3.1/5 and nearly 5 million viewers for FOX. CBS was a close fourth with 4.92 million viewers and a 3.4/5. That left The CW stumbling along with 708,000 and a 0.5/1.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, so fifth overall and third in the key demographic.]

8 p.m. – “Bachelor Pad” started primetime in first for ABC with 6.38 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” finished second overall with 5.11 million viewers, beating the 4.27 million viewers for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” episodes. FOX’s repeat of “Hell’s Kitchen” was fourth overall with 3.82 million viewers, but second among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 821,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first place overall with 6.415 million viewers for “Bachelor Pad,” which also held onto its 2.0 key demo rating for the 9 p.m. hour. FOX moved up to second overall with 6.18 million viewers for a new “Hell’s Kitchen,” comfortably winning among adults 18-49 with a 2.9 rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” episodes averaged 5.215 million viewers, nipping the 5.15 million viewers for NBC’s “AGT” repeat. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 594,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.65 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 5.28 million viewers, beating the 4.09 million viewers for ABC’s “Castle.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.