TV Rating: ‘Idol’ holds off ‘NCIS,’ as FOX wins Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 6, 2010.

Facing a full slate of competition this week, FOX’s “American Idol” took another fall, particular in the 8 p.m. hour, but still had enough juice to carry the network to a comfortable Tuesday win in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX had it particularly easy, doing a 7.1 rating, to trounce the 2.9 ratings for ABC and CBS. NBC was a close forth in the key demographic, with The CW’s 0.6 rating trailing.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 20.4 million viewers to go with an 11.7 rating/17 share. CBS was second with an 8.8/14, while ABC’s 5.8/9 was third. NBC finished fourth with a 4.4/7, still far ahead of the 0.9/1 for The CW.

Note that this was the fourth consecutive week in which “American Idol” aired a two-hour block on Tuesday and the previous weeks did 22.6 million, 23.8 million and 21.3 million viewers on average. This was only the second time in that month that “Idol” faced a new episode of “NCIS” and the first time to face a new “NCIS” and a “Dancing with the Stars” results show.

In that competitive 8 p.m. hour, FOX’s “American Idol” averaged a 10.4/17, to edge the 10.0/16 for CBS’ “NCIS” and the 8.1/13 for ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” With a 6.4 demo rating, FOX still had a wide advantage, while “Idol” also averaged nearly 2 million more viewers than “NCIS.” NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was a distant fourth overall, but topped ABC for third in the demo. The CW’s new “90210” did a 1.0/2 for fifth.

“American Idol” improved to a 13.0/20 and a 7.8 demo rating for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour, showing only slight decline from last week. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” had an 8.5/13 for second. ABC’s “Lost” was third with a 5.7/9, also finishing second in the key demo with a 3.8 rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” had a 5.2/8 fourth, but beat CBS in the key demo. The CW’s “Melrose Place” was fifth, falling from its lead-in.

The 10 p.m. hour has become a big mess on Tuesdays. CBS’ “The Good Wife” did a 7.9/13, down from its season average, but still enough to win the hour easily overall. However, the CBS drama finished third in the key demo. NBC’s “Parenthood” had a 4.0/7 and 2.6 rating to win the demo. ABC’s “V” averaged a 3.8/6, losing more than 1.2 million viewers from last week and doing a 2.5 rating in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.