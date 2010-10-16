TV Ratings: 200th ‘Smallville’ episode crushes ‘School Pride’ premiere, as CBS wins Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 15, 2010.

CBS may have won Friday night, but the evening’s biggest news stemmed from the 200th episode of “Smallville.” Not only did the “Smallville” episode win the 8 p.m. hour in the 18-49 demographic, but it helped boost The CW up to second for the night in the demo, which is pretty rare, even on a slow Friday.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, but The CW’s 1.3 rating was close behind in the key demographic. ABC and NBC’s 1.1 rating tied for third, while FOX trailed with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged 8.66 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/10 share. NBC was a distant second with a 2.9/5 and 4.256 million viewers, nipping the 2.8/5 and 4.218 million viewers for ABC. The CW was fourth overall with 2.994 million viewers and a 1.6/3, beating FOX’s 2.5 million and a similar 1.6/3.

8 p.m. — CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with the 6.14 million viewers for “Medium.” ABC’s repeat of “No Ordinary Family” was second with 4.11 million viewers. The 200th episode of “Smallville” averaged 3.184 million viewers and won the hour in the key demographic with a 1.3 rating. The series premiere of NBC’s uplifting new unscripted program “School Pride” was fourth with 2.9 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating. FOX finished fourth with 2.67 million viewers for a “House” repeat.

9 p.m. — “CSI: New York” gave CBS the 9 p.m. hour with 9.545 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a distant second with an estimated 4.65 million viewers. ABC’s “20/20” was third with 3.86 million viewers. “Smallville” boosted The CW’s “Supernatural” to 2.805 million viewers, fourth for the hour, and a 1.2 demo rating, tied with NBC for second. FOX’s new “The Good Guys” was fifth with 2.335 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

10 p.m. — Numbers continued a slow decline for CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” which still remains the night’s most-watched show, but fell to 10.286 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.21 million viewers, which wasn’t great, but at least improved on “Outlaw.” ABC’s “20/20” was third for the hour with 4.686 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.