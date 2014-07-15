TV Ratings: ’24: Live Another Day’ finale rises for FOX Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 14, 2014.

The season finale for FOX's limited “24: Live Another Day” rose on Monday and combined with a solid episode of “MasterChef” to help the network win primetime in all measures.

The bump for “24” made up for a very small dip for FOX's “MasterChef.”

CBS' “Under the Dome” dropped in overall viewers, but rose a bit in the key demo and actually ranked as Monday's top individual show in both measures and moved back ahead of “American Ninja Warrior” among young viewers. [CBS changed the lead-in for “Dome,” going with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat instead of “Mike & Molly,” which almost certainly helped.]

Among other notables, The CW's “Backpackers” and “Seed” got off to weak starts, squandering the audience from a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday primetime, beating the 1.4 rating for ABC and CBS in the key demographic. NBC was a close fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 5.97 million viewers and a 3.6/6 for Monday night, edging out CBS' 5.82 million viewers and a 3.7/6. ABC was a close third with 5.665 million viewers and a 3.8/6 and NBC's 4.57 million viewers and 2.7/5 wasn't that far behind. The CW averaged 875,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first overall with 6.71 million viewers for “The Bachelorette,” which finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” was second overall with 5.47 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” averaged 4.37 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for CBS, holding off the 2.9 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore. The CW trailed with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (1.52 million and a 0.5 key demo) and the premiere of “Backpackers” (660,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” remained in first overall for ABC with 6.585 million viewers, edging out the 6.47 million viewers for FOX's “24: Live Another Day” finale, while both shows averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “The Big Bang Theory” averaged 5.55 million viewers for third and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 4.87 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “American Ninja Warrior.” The CW trailed with a “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat (772,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo) and the premiere of “Seed” (548,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” won the 10 p.m. hour with 7.545 million viewers and also finished first with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 5.95 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for second. ABC's “Mistresses” was third with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.