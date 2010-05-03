TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ help CBS, ABC split Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 2, 2010.

CBS appeared to get Conan O’Brien boost for “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, helping the network to an overall ratings win, while “Desperate Housewives” delivered the night’s best 18-49 numbers, giving ABC a demo victory for the evening.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating, holding off a closely packed field to win the key demo. CBS’ 2.4 rating was second, with FOX’s 2.3 rating and the 2.1 rating for NBC right behind.

Overall, though, CBS had a little bit more breathing room, averaging an estimated 10.88 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/11 share. ABC’s 5.6/9 was second. NBC was third with a 3.9/7, holding off the 3.0/5 for FOX.

CBS started the night with an 8.5/16 for “60 Minutes,” which also won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating, both numbers significantly up from last week’s Conan-free episode. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a distant second with a 3.8/7, edging the 3.5/6 for NBC’s “Dateline.” FOX’s new “‘Til Death” and a “Simpsons” repeat finished fourth.

“The Amazing Race” kept CBS in first at 8 p.m. with a 6.2/10 and a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” finished second with a 5.1/9. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were third with a 3.4/6 and second in the demo. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was fourth.

“Desperate Housewives” moved into first for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, doing a 7.5/12 overall and a 3.7 demo rating. CBS’ two-hour “Cold Case” event, possibly the series finale, was second with a 6.0/9, but finished fourth for the hour in the demo. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and FOX’s “Family Guy” both did a 4.2/7, though FOX had an advantage in total viewers and a big advantage in the demo, as the 150th “Family Guy” episode delivered a 3.5 demo rating (actually tying “Desperate Housewives” in the first half-hour).

“Cold Case” improved to a 6.4/11 overall for CBS in its second hour, winning the 10 p.m. hour (but finishing third in the demo). ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was second overall with a 5.8/10 and second in the demo. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third with a 4.5/8 overall, but won the hour in the demo with a 2.7 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.