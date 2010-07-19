TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ FOX animation repeats fuel Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 18, 2010.

CBS’ “60 Minutes” was Sunday night’s most watched program overall, but the veteran newsmagazine performed so poorly with younger viewers that FOX’s regular Sunday animation repeats were able to claim the win in the key demographic.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, beating the 1.3 rating for CBS in the all-important demographic. NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for ABC followed closely.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.362 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/7 share. NBC’s 3.0/5 was second with ABC’s 2.6/5 a close third. FOX finished fourth overall with a 1.9/3 for the night.

In the 7 p.m. hour, CBS’ “60 Minutes” had a 5.0/10, the night’s best overall ratings, but did only a 0.9 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second for the hour with a 3.2/7 and won the hour with a 1.4 demo rating. NBC was a tight third with “Dateline.” FOX finished fourth with a 1.1/2 for a new “Sons of Tucson” and a repeat of “American Dad.”

CBS stayed in first at 8 p.m. with a 4.2/8 for “Big Brother,” which also dominated the hour with a 2.3 demo rating, best of the night. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” had a 3.0/6 for second, nipping ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” finished fourth overall witha 2.0/4, but second in the demo.

A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” gave CBS a 3.3/6 to win the 9 p.m. hour overall. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was second. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” had a 2.5/4 for third overall and won the key demographic with a 2.0 rating. ABC’s new episode of “Scoundrels” was fourth with a 2.1/4.

CBS stayed in first at 10 p.m. with a 3.8/7 for a repeat of “Cold Case.” Second went to NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat, which won the hour with a 1.5 demo rating. ABC’s “The Gates” was third with a 2.0/4, drawing fewer viewers than “Scoundrels” but a slightly higher demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.