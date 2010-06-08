TV Ratings: ABC, CBS split Monday as ‘Good Guys,’ ‘Persons Unknown’ premieres fizzle

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 7, 2010.

Monday night was a big night of premieres, with NBC bringing back “Last Comic Standing” and launching “Persons Unknown,” while FOX brought back “Lie to Me” and gave “The Good Guys” its formal start.

None of those new programs got off to especially promising starts, though “Lie to Me” drew an OK overall audience, while “Last Comic Standing” had a so-demo debut.

Instead of tuning in for the new NBC and FOX shows, viewers favored ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and CBS’ reliable repeats.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating, beating CBS’ 2.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.8 rating and the 1.6 rating for FOX followed closely. The CW’s 0.3 rating was fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.62 million viewers to go with a 4.9 rating/8 share. ABC was a solid second with a 4.5/8. FOX’s 3.4/6 was third, with NBC’s 3.1/5 in fourth. The CW’s 0.5/1 was fifth.

ABC started the night on top with a 4.9/9 and a 2.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” return had a 3.9/7, averaging just under 5.98 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating in its summer premiere. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished third. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” premiere had a 3.1/5 and a finished second in the demo in its opening hour. The CW’s repeat of “One Tree Hill” did a 0.6/1 for fifth.

CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with a 6.0/10. ABC’s “Bachelorette” improved to a 5.4/9 for second and won the hour with a 2.8 demo rating. NBC’s second “Last Comic Standing” hour had a 3.2/5, beating the 2.9/5 for FOX’s “The Good Guys,” which drew only a 1.4 demo rating and probably has the network looking at Friday nights in the fall with serious concern. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

A “CSI: Miami” repeat did a 5.3/9 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “True Beauty” was second overall and tied with CBS for first in the demo. NBC’s premiere of the summer mystery “Persons Unknown” had a 2.9/5, averaging under 4.3 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.