TV Ratings: ABC, FOX split Wednesday, as Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Twilight’ pandering fails

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 23, 2010.

“So You Think You Can Dance” (and a two-hour primetime window) helped FOX win Wednesday night in the key young adult demographic, while “America’s Got Talent” helped NBC win the night overall.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel’s special piece of “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” pandering failed to draw any sort of primetime audience, losing handily to procedural repeats in its hour and failing to lift ABC out of fourth for the night in most key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.5 rating for the night, edging the 2.3 rating for NBC in the all-important demo. CBS was a distant third with a 1.3 rating, with ABC’s 1.1 rating close behind. The CW trailed with a 0.5 rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 8.35 million viewers to go with a 5.1 rating/9 share to win the night. FOX still finished second with a 3.9/7, nipping the 3.7/7 for CBS. ABC’s 2.3/4 was fourth, topping the 0.8/1 for The CW.

NBC won the 8 p.m. hour overall with a 4.5/8 for a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.” FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with a 3.8/7 and won the hour in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” did a 2.7/5 to beat repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” on CBS. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat had a 0.8/2 for fifth.

A new “America’s Got Talent” gave NBC a 7.1/12 and a 3.4 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour in all measures. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” did a 4.0/7 to nip the 3.9/7 for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” though FOX averaged more viewers and a higher 18-49 rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” had a 2.3/4 for fourth. The CW’s second hour of “America’s Next Top Model” finished fifth.

CBS moved into first overall at 10 p.m. with a 4.6/8 for a repeat of “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall, but won the hour with a 1.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Twilight Saga: Total Eclipse of the Heart” averaged only a 2.0/3, pulling in 2.95 million viewers and a 1.1 rating or, as ABC is sure to spin it, better numbers that “Happy Town.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.