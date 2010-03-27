TV Ratings: ABC has a ‘Revolution, but basketball gives CBS a sweet Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 26, 2010.

ABC got an encouraging time period premiere for “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution,” but the Friday night ratings race was all about CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Among adults 18-49, CBS earned a 3.3 rating, comfortably ahead of the 2.0 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX and NBC tied for third with a 1.4 rating, leaving The CW’s 0.4 rating in fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.32 million viewers to go with a 6.4 rating/12 share. NBC moved up to second with a 4.4/8, just ahead of the 4.1/7 for ABC. FOX’s 2.5/4 and the 0.7/1 for The CW followed.

CBS swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with a 6.5/12 and a 3.2 demo rating for basketball coverage. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was second with a 4.1/8, beating the 3.6/7 for a repeat of the premiere of “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.” FOX’s “House” repeat was fourth, topping the 0.9/2 for an encore of this week’s “America’s Next Top Model” on The CW.

Basketball coverage did a 6.3/11 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour, also averaging a 3.3 demo rating. ABC was up to second with the 4.6/8 for the new “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution,” which also delivered a strong 2.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close third with a 4.4/8. FOX’s new “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth overall with a 2.6/5, but third in the demo. The CW’s repeats of “Fly Girls” and “High Society” trailed.

CBS stayed first at 10 p.m. with a 6.4/12 and a 3.5 demo rating for basketball. NBC’s “Dateline” had a 4.7/8 for second overall, though ABC’s “20/20” was a close third overall and second in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.