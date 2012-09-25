TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ and NBC’s ‘Voice’ and ‘Revolution’ lead season-opening Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 24, 2012.
Forget the past couple weeks of early starts… The 2012-2013 Season is now officially under way!
For the most part, things restarted where we left them last season:
“The Voice” and strong week-to-week retention for “Revolution” helped NBC win Premiere Monday among young viewers, while “Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” gave ABC the night overall despite what has to be considered a lackluster premiere for the hyped cycle.
And speaking of lackluster, CBS’ “Two and a Half Men”-free Monday delivered mixed returns, with “How I Met Your Mother,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” drawing OK (but far below last fall) numbers and “Partners” making an early case to be the year’s first cancelled series. CBS also has cause for concern after a dismal return for “Hawaii Five-0.”
“Partners” will have competition from FOX’s “The Mob Doctor,” which slipped from an already subpar premiere.
Let’s get down to numbers:
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating for Monday night, scoring a commanding win in the key demographic. CBS was far back in second with a 2.7 rating, nipping the 2.6 rating for ABC. FOX was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.7 rating, while two new episodes of “The L.A. Complex” could only average a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.
Overall, though, ABC came out on top with 13.51 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/13 share, comfortably beating the 6.8/10 and 11.05 million viewers for NBC. There was a big drop to CBS’ 8.41 million viewers and 5.3/8 and then to FOX’s 3.4/5 and 5.65 million viewers. The CW averaged only 517,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.
[Univision averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]
8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first overall with 14.32 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which came in third with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. [So much for an “All-Stars” bump, as the most recent spring installment of “Dancing” drew nearly three million more viewers for its opening hour.] NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 10.93 million viewers and first with a 3.8 key demo rating, markedly down from last week, but still impressive against a full slate of original competition. CBS was third with premieres for “How I Met Your Mother” (8.66 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “Partners” (6.5 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating). FOX’s “Bones” held up well with 7.34 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in its second week. The CW’s “The L.A. Complex” averaged 651,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” displayed only a tiny bit of growth with 14.84 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. In contrast, “The Voice” made a big jump for NBC, rising to 12.92 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with premieres for “2 Broke Girls” (10.02 million and a 3.7 rating, despite no lead-in) and “Mike & Molly” (9.31 million and a 3.0 key demo rating). FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” drooped to a nearly untenable 3.955 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its second week. On The CW, the finale for “The L.A. Complex” averaged 383,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 11.38 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 9.29 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. [NBC observes that’s 85 percent retention of last week’s premiere demos. In total viewers, though, “Revolution” lost over 2 million and the 10:30 half-hour averaged 8.56 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating, not that continuing at that level wouldn’t be cause for NBC celebration.] CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” premiere with only 7.97 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, off by roughly four million viewers and 1.5 key demo points from last September’s premiere.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Just as I predicted in May… REVOLUTION is a hit. Bring on season 2!
Razorback – One step at a time. “Revolution” is guaranteed a Back-9 and that could come at any second… Season 2 is jumping the gun a not-so-wee bit…
-Daniel
If Revolution gets the back-9, I wonder where Smash will air in the midseason! Will they move Revolution to another night?
Balaji – If “Revolution” holds up, it’s hard to imagine NBC moving it this early, even if, as CoolSid says below, “Revolution” absolutely is being mis-aired at 10 p.m. NBC also has “Hannibal” for midseason without a home. Maybe NBC condenses two comedy blocks to get an hour back? Maybe NBC cuts an hour of “The Voice”? [That last one was a joke.]
-Daniel
Balaji-If Revolution does become a hit for NBC, expect them to order 44 episodes over the next season and double up like the Voice
My guess is: Smash airs on Tuesdays at 10, after Parenthood is done. I think Hannibal would be a good pair with Grimm, both are/seem to be a mix of horror with procedural, so push Grimm to 8 and air Hannibal at 9. Infamous airs on Mondays at 10 after Revolution is over.
P.S.: Loved your “one of these people is a star” caption, Dan.
Good news for Revolution, though its an 8pm show being done in an 10pm timeslot and had NBC been any other network, this show would have gotten better sampling and viewership at 8
I’m just glad Castle held steady against tough competition
Looks like Mob Doctor could be giving Partners a run for its money to be the first show cancelled. I don’t know if Fox has anything to replace it with, but losing almost half your (admittedly middling) lead-in is not a good look.
John – If “Mob Doctor” is that low, FOX is better off replacing it with almost anything, whether it’s encores of Tuesday comedies or an encore of Thursday’s “X Factor” or… anything, almost. Encores can at least get samplings for struggling shows, while if “Mob Doctor” is DOA, it’s just killing a time slot for nothing…
-Daniel
What happened to Hawaii 5-0? I don’t watch it, so I’m not all that concerned, but that’s a huge drop from season to season. Did they get rid of a popular character or something?
And after those ratings, CBS has got to be nervous about launching its two big new dramas at 10 p.m.
Liz – It’s not a big a drop from the end of last season as is from the beginning. The show has simply lost viewership as it went along and “Revolution” took a bite out of it by being more popular than… “Smash.” But yes, CBS definitely has to have worries, suddenly.
-Daniel
Hawaii 5-0 is in the exact same timeslot as Castle and Revolution. I wanted to watch all 3 but only two slots for DVR so Hawaii 5-0 lost.
I’m with Kevin. I like 5-0, but I’d rather watch Revolution right now, and I know that I can very easily jump back into the plotline of 5-0 if Revolution fails. Or I can catch it on summer re-runs.
I wonder how long before The Mob Doctor gets cancelled and Touch gets moved to Mondays. Touch might premiere on October 22 instead of October 26. Not that Touch was doing spectacularly well in the post-Idol slot last spring.
Fox is having a nightmare with dramas. Terra Nova, Alcatraz, Finder failed last year. Touch was average. Human Target, Lie to me, Chicago code got cancelled the year before. House has ended. Fringe is ending. Bones is aging. May be, FOX will greenlight “Guilty,” the legal drama starring Cuba Gooding Jr.
Fox’s problem is that they are having decent shows they cancel hoping to find a homerun versus giving another year to build. Terra Nova, Alcatraz, Finder and Human Target were not great but not terrible. All of them had “potential” that another year might have grown them. Instead, Fox likes to cancel shows and hope for a miracle. Anyone remember Firefly on Fox?
Hmm, bringing up Chicago Code is interesting. I wonder if FOX might want a do-over on that one given how the Mob Doctor did. Chicago Code had more than 2x the audience when it premiered (although I don’t believe it went up against The Voice, and I don’t recall if it was at 8 or 9)
I think “Chicago Code” is probably the only one of those that FOX has second thoughts on. “Human Target” and “Lie to Me” both had multiple seasons, leaving aside how they were pushed around, tinkered with and mispromoted. Then again, having “Finder” to slot in after “Bones” right now wouldn’t look so bad for FOX, though the tragedy with Michael Clark Duncan obviously muddies those waters.
Nobody’s regretting canceling “Alcatraz” or “Terra Nova.”
-Daniel
I gave up on Terra Nova after 3 episodes. I watched the whole season of Alcatraz but it was nothing special. Like Dan observed, I’m not bothered by their cancellation. I think FOX renewed Touch only to save face. They didn’t want to cancel all their new shows.
But I liked Chicago Code, Lie to me, Human Target and Finder. They were not inspired television but they were entertaining. After it’s cancellation, I thought Finder will be shopped to USA network. Michael Clark Duncan’s tragedy does muddle the waters and Mercedes Masöhn, is now on 666 Park Avenue. I guess it’s a no go.
Dan (and CoolSid) — why do you say Revolution is an 8 pm show? What’s the criteria for that? The show has numerous problems, but I would think it has the potential to be a much darker show than is appropriate for the “family hour.” Just curious!
Then again, Vampire Diaries is on at 8, and I wouldn’t say that’s a family hour show either.
Robin – Nobody associated with “Revolution” has *any* desire for it to be a much darker show. It’s designed as a family adventure and Kripke, Favreau and Abrams have said as much. Probably, realistically, there’s a balance that it would ideally strike and it would be a 9 p.m. show by compromise.
-Daniel
Robin, As Alan mentioned in his review, if the siblings had been more harder edged, this could have gone darker. But that just aint gonna happen ( and I’m saying this knowing how much darker and bleaker Suernatural got as it went along)
Given how dark Supernatural goes and given Favreau’s own choice in big-budget family fun movies, this one will, as Dan said, go to the 9pm hour somewhere as the next saviour of the NBC network
Point taken. I certainly don’t think there’s any chance that it will go Breaking Bad or even BSG levels of dark. Just so they don’t take it to Terra Nova levels of “family drama.”
I’m stuck at home today and it struck me while watching daytime TV that up until a few months ago ABC had a talk show called “The Revolution.” I wonder if NBC would have changed the name of this show had that one stuck around.
Dan, how big of an drop is this week to week for Revolution in comparison with something like The Event?
CoolSid – It’s tough to accurately compare, because “Revolution” is at least *somewhat* lead-in dependent, while “The Event” premiered without a lead-in, airing after “Chuck.” Using only Fast Nationals, “The Event” went from 11.2 million and a 3.7 key demo to nearly 9 million and a 2.9 key demo between the first and second weeks. So both shows lost a couple million viewers. “The Event” definitely had a bigger demo drop.
-Daniel
Holy crap, cable channel ESPN pulled a 6.4 demo and 16.1 million viewers. I had no idea that MNF was that viewed.
I’m with Gregory Gregson who thinks ‘Smash’ would be a good fit for Tues nights, coming after “Go On” and “The New Normal” – especially as Parenthood only has 15 eps this season. Be a shame if they bump that last few eps of Parenthood though to allow Smash to premiere in Jan, although I have to admit I’m pretty intrigued to see where Smash will go with next season. Liking all the changes, new cast so far. Dan, given that The Voice is proving to be the only way that they can launch new shows anymore, do you think they might bump Revolution mid-season to another night, and launch another new NBC show then, or will they be satisified if, IF, Revolution continues to post strong ratings, and be happy to build slowly from there?