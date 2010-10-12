TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ rules Monday with ‘The Event,’ ‘Hawaii’ falling

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 11, 2010.

Facing what was almost certain to be a very highly rated Monday Night Football game between the Vikings and Jets, nearly everything in the network universe plummeted on Monday night, leaving the relatively stable “Dancing with the Stars” and ABC far ahead of the pack.

Yes, that meant another week of dropping ratings for NBC’s “The Event” and “Chase,” but it also meant declines for “Hawaii Five-0” and even “Mike & Molly,” which had risen the previous week.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.8 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 3.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a solid third with a 2.7 rating, while the 1.9 rating for NBC was fourth. The CW was fifth with a 0.9 rating.

Overall, ABC dominated the night with an averaged of 17.22 million viewers to go with a 10.9 rating/17 share, nearly identical to what the network did last week. CBS was a distant second with 10.26 million viewers and a 6.4/10. FOX finished third with a 4.6/7 and 7.55 million viewers, beating the 3.5/5 and 5.6 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/2 and 1.81 million viewers.

8 p.m. — ABC swept the primetime hours both overall and in the key demographic starting with an average of 18.974 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating for the 8 p.m. hour of “Dancing with the Stars.” FOX’s “House” continued to slip with 9.55 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating in second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” had 8.26 million viewers and a 3.2 demo for third. On NBC, “Chuck” did its usual 5.35 million and 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s “90210” was fifth with 1.81 million viewers.

9 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 20.62 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating in its second hour for ABC. CBS was second with “Two and a Half Men” (13.22 million and a 4.3 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.76 million and a 3.5 demo). NBC’s “The Event” was down to 6.45 million viewers, shedding another million from last week, and a 2.2 demo rating. FOX’ “Lie to Me” slipped to 5.54 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating in fourth. That left The CW’s “Gossip Girl” in fifth with 1.804 million viewers.

10 p.m. — ABC’s “Castle” reclaimed first in the 10 p.m. hour with 12.065 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. That edged out CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” which took a big viewer drop to 10.52 million and also slipped to a 3.1 demo rating. NBC’s “Chase” averaged 5 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.