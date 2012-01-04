TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Work It’ works somewhat, but ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 3, 2012.
After a couple weeks of repeats, CBS’ powerhouse Tuesday procedurals returned with big numbers for “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Unforgettable.” CBS swept the night, leaving the other networks to pick up the scraps, which included a wait-and-see respectable premiere for ABC’s critically derided “Work It.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating for the night, far ahead of NBC’s 2.1 rating and the 2.0 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.0 rating for the night, with The CW trailing with a 0.3 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.24 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was a distant second with a 4.3/7 and 6.66 million viewers, just in front of the 3.7/6 and 5.96 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 2.58 million and 1.7/3 and The CW’s 0.6/1 and 857,000 viewers trailed.
[Univision averaged 3.43 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, good for fourth for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – “NCIS” kicked off Tuesday primetime with 20.015 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.87 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating) and the series premiere of “Work It” (6.14 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo), which retained a good deal more of its lead-in than recent episodes of the axed “Man Up,” though obviously it remains to be seen how much of the premiere audience was rubbernecking. NBC’s premiere of “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.33 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, losing to “Last Man Standing” in both measures and beating “Work It” in both. FOX was fourth with 2.49 million viewers for a “Glee” repeat, bettering the 998,000 viewers for The CW’s latest repeat of “The Secret Circle.”
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 17.07 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” moved up to second with 6.59 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating, topping the 6 million viewers and 2.2 key demo for ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap.” FOX was fourth with 2.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo for repeats of “New Girl” and “Raising Hope,” while The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 715,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with the 11.62 million viewers and 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “Unforgettable.” ABC’s “Body of Proof” drew a low 6.97 million viewers for second and a lower 1.5 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Parenthood” was also on the low side with 4.95 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
No way is a 2.0 respectable. Man-Up! premiered to a 2.4 and we all know what happened to that. Hopefully Cougar Town will be back in 2-3 weeks! :)
Kevin – “Man Up!” premiered at a 2.4 rating when “Last Man Standing” was still averaging a 3.0 rating and over 10 million viewers, so that’s not an entirely fair comparison.
The bottom line is that if “Man Up” holds at a 2.0, ABC will be OK with that. It won’t hold at a 2.0 rating. Don’t worry.
Meanwhile, that time slot would be horrid for “Cougar Town,” so hopefully ABC has something different/better in mind…
-Daniel
I agree it would be a terrible timeslot for Cougar Town but don’t know what would be better. Wednesday’s are out so maybe after the Dancing with the Stars results show? (although i’d rather not have to wait til March for new Cougar Town).
Also, live tweeting press tour AND responding to comments, colour me impressed!
Kevin – Well, it’s only PBS… I kid! I kid! I love PBS.
And yeah, “Cougar Town” is in a tough position or ABC is in a tough position with “Cougar Town.”
-Daniel
I hope “Work It” crashes and burns
Funny world we live in that if a show is mediocre or just bad, a couple of critics will point it out, the rest wont bother.. people will either dont know about it or will avoid it.. but if a show is super bad, and every critic out there goes out to yell it to anyone listening.. a lot of people will watch only to see how bad it really is or to be able to make/understand jokes about it.. therefore giving that show an audience (6.14 mill !)..
I really hope that next week, once we all have had our fun, people really dont tune it, and this bad bad show dies a fast ugly death.. but if people keep tuning it to the trainwreck and tweeting enough about it ot make it trend, then it could keep going.. and then we could basically say that those that wanted to ensure it’s death, managed exactly the opposite. :S
The show’s absolutely terrible, but I’m kind of hoping it’s number go up and it becomes a hit. The notion of the most critically derided show in years becoming a success based on word-of-mouth just appeals to my world view in a big way that I can’t resist.
Alynch, I hate to agree with you. Stuff like this succeeding makes me giggle non stop.
ALynch and StudioPlant: This is why you can’t have nice things!!!!!!!!
-Daniel
Yeah, you guys keep this talk up and we may have to ask you to leave. [Harrumph!]