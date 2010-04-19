TV Ratings: Academy of Country Music Awards sing for CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 18, 2010.

When it comes to Sunday night ratings, the Academy of Country Music Awards couldn’t match the demo numbers usually posted by “Undercover Boss,” but the ACMs still led CBS to another nightly win.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating, topping the 2.3 rating for ABC. NBC and FOX were close behind in the key demographic with a 2.1 rating and a 2.0 rating respectively.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.48 million viewers to go with a 7.6 rating/13 share. ABC’s 5.0/8 was second. NBC’s 3.9/6 and the 2.6/4 for FOX followed.

CBS won the 7 p.m. hour overall with a 6.9/13 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 3.8/7 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.7 rating. NBC was a close third with “Dateline.” FOX’s new “‘Til Death” (1.2/2) and a repeat of “The Simpsons” (1.6/3) finished fourth.

The first hour of CBS’ Academy of Country Music Awards telecast did a 7.9/13 and a 2.8 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second. NBC finished third with the 3.4/6 for “Minute to Win It.” FOX’s new “Simpsons” and a repeat of “The Cleveland Show” did a 3.1/5 for fourth, but finished a close second in the key demo.

CBS’ ACM Awards coverage improved to an 8.2/13 and a 3.5 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. That held off the 6.7/10 and 3.3 demo rating for ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” The first hour of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third for the hour, beating the 3.2/5 for FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat and a new “American Dad.”

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ ACM Awards telecast dropped back down to a 7.3/12 and a 3.1 demo rating, both enough to win the hour. ABC’s new “Brothers & Sisters” had a 5.4/9 for second overall, but finished third in the demo. Second in the demo went to NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” though the show was third overall with a 4.5/7.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.