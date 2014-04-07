TV Ratings: ACM Awards lead CBS Sunday while ‘Resurrection’ falls below ‘Once Upon a Time’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 6, 2014.

Sunday night's telecast of the Academy of Country Music Awards was down significantly from last year, but it still helped CBS cruise to victory in all measures.

While “Once Upon a Time” was up week-to-week for ABC, the network witnessed continued declines for “Resurrection,” plus another drop for “Revenge.”

Among new shows, there were also drops for NBC's “Believe” and “American Dream Builders,” though both “Cosmos” and “Crisis” were up a hair in total viewers and flat in the key demo.

[Expect “Game of Thrones” premiere numbers either later in the day or tomorrow.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating for Sunday night, easily tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.7 key demo rating, followed closely by FOX's 1.5 key demo rating, while NBC averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.1 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/13 share for Sunday night. That more-than-doubled the 6.29 million viewers and 3.9/6 for ABC. NBC was a distant third with 3.91 million viewers and a 2.5/4, edging FOX's 3.67 million viewers and 1.5/4.

7 p.m. – CBS swept primetime starting in the 7 p.m. hour with 9.975 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.03 million viewers for second and tied for the lead with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC's “Ann Curry Reports: Global Warming” special averaged 2.91 million viewers for third and a 0.6 key demo rating for fourth, compared to FOX's “Bob's Burgers” (2.27 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “American Dad” (2.71 million and a 1.2 key demo).

8 p.m. – The start of the ACM Awards telecast averaged 13.54 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was up a little with 6.68 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX was third with “The Simpsons” (4.3 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.71 million and a 2.3 key demo). NBC's “American Dream Builders” limped along to 2.91 million and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The ACM Awards improved to 14.66 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “Resurrection” dropped to 7.54 million and a 2.1 key demo rating. [In Fast Nationals, “Resurrection” has gone from 3.6 to a 3.0 a 2.5 to 2.3 to this in the key demo, while the overall audience has gone from 13.3 million to 10.8 million to 9.22 million to 8.18 million to this, so the drops appear to be slowing.] NBC's “Believe” averaged 4.14 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 4.01 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Cosmos.”

10 p.m. – CBS' ACM Awards telecast averaged 14.22 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 to cruise to 10 p.m. victory. ABC's “Revenge” averaged 4.93 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, just ahead of the 4.425 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's “Crisis.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.