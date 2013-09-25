TV Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is strong, ‘Lucky 7’ tanks and ‘Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 24, 2013.
Although it may have come in below the highest of expectations, ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” delivered TV’s highest rated drama debut since November 2009 (that would be “V”). In addition, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” helped generate good premiere numbers for “The Goldbergs” and, to a lesser extent, “Trophy Wife,” but couldn’t help “Lucky 7,” which takes an early lead in the race to become fall’s first casualty.
For all of that, though, ABC didn’t come close to winning Wednesday night. “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” returned strong and helped CBS dominate overall, while “The Voice” and good numbers for “Chicago Fire” helped NBC win among young viewers.
There was plenty of bad news on Tuesday as well. FOX’s “Dads,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project” all plummeted after decent premieres last week, while the transition to a new slot was anything but smooth for CBS’ “Person of Interest,” which continued the network’s 10 p.m. struggles.
Oh and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” didn’t perform nearly as well against competition as it did in the fallow summer months for The CW.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating for Tuesday night, topping ABC and CBS’ 2.9 ratings in the key demographic. FOX did a 1.7 key demo rating, while The CW had a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS won easily with a 10.0 rating/16 share and an estimated 15.98 million viewers for Tuesday primetime. NBC was still strong in second with a 7.7/12 and 12.51 million viewers. ABC’s full night of new shows debuted with a 4.8/8 and 8.11 million viewers, far ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.7 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 1.02 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 19.47 million viewers and finished third with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 (below the 20+ million viewers and 4.1 key demo rating for last year’s premiere Fast Nationals, but not dangerously below). NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.66 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was third with 11.89 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.6 key demo rating. [ABC notes that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was Tuesday’s top show in all key male demos.] There was a massive drop to FOX, which saw big declines for “Dads” (3.65 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (4 million and a 1.8 key demo). The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.17 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which came in second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. The second hour of “The Voice” took a big leap for NBC, averaging 15.61 million viewers and a 5.2 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (9.11 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (6.61 million and a 2.3 key demo). [ABC notes “The Goldbergs” is TV’s top new comedy premiere since “Go On” last summer.] FOX’s “New Girl” (4.1 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.03 million and a 1.5 key demo) were down from last week. On The CW, “Capture” averaged 721,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 12.29 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, though both numbers are significantly below the 14.5+ million and 2.5 key demo rating for the “Vegas” premiere in this slot last year, with the 2.3 key demo rating coming in as a series low. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” capitalized on its lead-in to averaged 9.25 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.8 key demo rating (even if it slipped a bit to 8.26 million and a 2.5 key demo rating for its second half-hour). ABC’s “Lucky 7” was DOA with 4.57 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, numbers that may have ABC thinking seriously about whether a second episode is worthwhile. It’s the lowest rated fall drama premiere in ABC history.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Very good premiere for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. against two of the biggest shows on TV in The Voice and NCIS. It may not end up being a world beater (I expect it will ultimately settle in the mid 3?s) but ABC should be very happy with those numbers.
Not all good news for the Alphabet, though. While the Goldbergs and Trophy Wife premiered respectively, I’m concerned about the inevitable declines, particularly for the latter. If either or both of those shows falls more than a few tenths, ABC could be headed for another Happy Endings/Don’t Trust the B situation. And Lucky 7 … forget it. With those debut numbers, I think that we can stop taking odds on what’s going to be the first new show cancelled. I give it one more week, maybe two at the most.
CBS is not having a good start to the new season. Obviously, NCIS and NCIS:LA will be fine but 10 P.M. on Tuesday is truly becoming scorched earth for CBS. They put one of their highest-rated shows from last season in that slot, and it plummets. Now, Person of Interest is no real danger because of its syndication prospects, but unless it can recover, that slot is probably destined for NCIS: New Orleans (or whatever it ends up being called) next year. Nothing else has worked.
Solid debut for Chicago Fire. Those ratings are obviously inflated by The Voice, but it’s clearly an important show for NBC, one that they havebig hopes for (prime lead-in, a spinoff). They have to be happy with a timeslot victory and an overall win for the night.
Fox, on the other hand, is in real trouble. They just don’t have the horses to compete on what’s become a brutally tough night. Obviously it’s very early, I wouldn’t be surprised if New Girl is the only one of those comedies to survive the year.
I’m hoping FOX has patience with Brooklyn Nine-Nine because I have been enjoying it so far and could see it growing into a really funny comedy. I think the ABC comedies will fare better than HE/Apt23 because they have the benefit of a big lead-in, at least The Goldbergs will.
CBS is interesting because they operate from a high place that even when their shows decline some, they are still very good numbers. Yet they haven’t premiered anything big, will be curious to see if any of the new Thursday comedies hit for them.
Like Darius, i’m really hoping for patients with Brooklyn 99 although I have a sinking feeling about it. I’m actually personally even more bullish about it than Darius; I don’t think it needs to *grow* into a really funny comedy because while I have only seen the pilot, that was probably the funniest pilot I’ve ever seen. And really one of the funniest episodes of TV, period, that I have seen. By the time it was over I literally had a wet collar because of all the tears that had been streaming down my face, and my side ached from laughing so much. No exaggeration.
Why would ABC brag about having the best premiere for a comedy since Goon. Do they forget that it was cancelled?
Not to mention it was LAST YEAR. Let’s save the pronouncements for best premiere since K-Ville or V.
John – What they really said was that it was the best comedy premiere in 12+ months. It just happens that “Goon” was said premiere.
Go On was on NBC not ABC, dolt!
Bryan – Where did anybody say that “Go On” was on ABC? I can’t find that reference, but you insulted… somebody without provocation. So we must have said it.
Much like with last night, broadcast is up significantly over last year, but it’s pretty much entirely due to one new show and an extended premiere. As is, the Big Four are up 11% over last year. If you take out SHIELD and the extended Voice, everything else is down 10%.
Likewise, on Monday, the Big Four were up 6%, but if you take out Sleepy Hollow and the extended HIMYM, it was down as well.
It’ll be interesting to see how tonight plays out since there aren’t really any big series premieres tonight.
I will be curious to see how Revolution does without the aid of The Voice and leading off the night. If it follows a similar pattern to Smash and plummets or if it can hope up decently.
“Lucky 7” tanking is no real surprise. It’s probably tough for people to buy the premise of newly minted multi-millionaires having problems. People who don’t have that kind of money will NEVER truly believe that it can be a burden.
When you add the premise to a time slot against a pretty well liked drama in “Person” and a doing well enough show in “Fire” it doesn’t help. Maybe the inclusion of a bigger star or two could have helped but I doubt it.
FOX is just in a terrible spot where the comp is either better, or just more traditionally liked. You get the mature or procedural lovers with CBS, the geek/nostalgia crowd on ABC and the women/young family crowd with NBC. A lot of these smart (excluding the awful “Dads”), skew younger and probably get stashed on DVR’s or the dreaded, “I’ll catch it On Demand over the Holidays.” It’s a shame because “Nine-Nine” may prove to be this year’s “Ben and Kate”. A funny show that gets canceled right when it starts to hit its groove.
I was underwhelmed with The Goldberg’s as I am a Big Bang Theory fan, I hoped this would be good. I didn’t like the narration (it seemed to infer the audience is not very bright). I watched The Trophy Wife and was surprised to find myself chuckling a little. I will try watching it again.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a good show, tanked for two reasons: One, last week it didn’t have competition from The Voice. Two, Fox stupidly scheduled Dads as its lead-in. I’m surprised people still tuned in to see Dads. I think it says something, though, that the show scheduled as the lead-in actually did worse this week in total ratings next to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fox needs to move Raising Hope back to Tuesdays in Dads’ place. I hope the execs at Fox are smart enough to know they have a good show on their hands with BNN, but its underperforming is due to their crappy scheduling.
ABC also did a disservice to Trophy Wife, another good show with lots of potential, by scheduling it behind the very lackluster The Goldbergs. Their time slots should have been switched. Again, I hope ABC doesn’t cancel TW because of their screw up in scheduling.
I too love Brooklyn 99. But as for the rest of your comment, I’m wondering as I have been wondering for a decade now when all this talk of lead-ins and scheduling and blocks of shows on a single network will all sounds quaint.
I guess I haven’t really been wondering that long; I knew a decade ago that I was not in the mainstream to be watching things pretty much exclusively on DVR. And then in the early days of Hulu I also knew I was atypical. But I did not think it would take this long for the mainstream to catch up.
For me personally, I have not watched a show simply because it came on after another show on the same channel, since what my 13-year-old son calls charmingly calls “the 1900s”. Often I am not completely sure what night a show comes on unless it is one of my very favorites that I eagerly await each week; similarly, I might not know what network a show is on except for a vague sense that comes from the brand logo at the bottom corner of the screen.
Surely all this scheduling and lead-in stuff can’t last much longer, can it?
The Goldbergs was a horrible follow-up to SHEILD. I gave it 3-4 minutes then couldn’t change the channel fast enough.
As a fan of the Fox comedies (well, Dads excluded) this is pretty disappointing. While the Goldbergs will surely decline, just being on after The Avengers may be enough to keep the ratings stronger than an anchor like New Girl. Luckily, Fox is playing a different game than the other nets. They seem a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to Live + 7 and Hulu, etc. viewings. New Girl was actually a top 5 sitcom last season after such things were taken into account. But it really is on a island right now, and Dads and Brooklyn 99 don’t seem like they’ll be much help. Sometimes wonder what would happen if Fox would ‘set it free’ and it got picked up by another network. Can’t help but think the overnights would improve dramatically if it were on a comedy block with, say, Modern Family, or even The Middle.
really enjoyed the goldbergs. as a ny jew i can relate to the comical dysfunction. was disappointed w/castle. love that show & have been a dedicated viewer since the beginning, but please get beckett back to the ny detective squad. fbi crap w/castle being a nusance has lost its charm.
Dan, the NCIS juggernaut is TV’s #1 show in terms of total viewers. What’s the top show in the key demos?
MGrabois – “The Walking Dead.”
-Daniel
I am just wondering why dads is not a good show. I have enjoyed the first two eps myself.