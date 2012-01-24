TV Ratings: ‘Alcatraz’ holds up well, leads FOX to Monday win

Senior Television Writer
01.24.12 2 Comments
Fast National ratings for Monday, January 16, 2012.
With CBS taking the night off and “Alcatraz” dropping only minimally from last week’s solid debut, FOX finished in first in the Monday ratings.
“Alcatraz” only dropped about 10 percent from its ratings last week, and helped FOX average a 3.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 8.836 million viewers overall. It was a narrow gap in total viewers, as ABC averaged 8.832 million, with a 2.5 demo rating. CBS’ repeats finished third, with a 2.2 and 7.74 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Republican debate coverage (1.7, 6.9 million) and the CW (0.7, 1.6 million).
8 p.m. — “House” returned with a 3.1 demo rating and 8.7 million viewers overall, down only slightly from the “Alcatraz” debut last week. It was followed by the first hour of “The Bachelor” on ABC (2.6, 8.1 million), CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” (2.4, 7.4 million), the first hour of the debate on NBC (1.7, 6.5 million) and “Gossip Girl on the CW (0.7, 1.6 million).
9 p.m. — Again, “Alcatraz” (3.0, 9 million) was down about 10 percent from last week, a more than acceptable drop (many new shows plummet from week 1 to week 2) and leader of the hour. “The Bachelor”  ticked up to a 2.8 and 8.3 million viewers, followed by CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” repeats (2.7, 9 million), more of the debate on NBC (1.7, 7.3 million) and the CW’s “Hart of Dixie” (0.7, 1.6 million).
10 p.m. — “Castle” won the hour for ABC (2.1, 10.1 million), followed by an NBC News special (1.6, 6.9 million) and a “Hawaii Five-0” rerun on CBS (1.6, 6.8 million).
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSNIELSENRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP