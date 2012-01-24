TV Ratings: ‘Alcatraz’ holds up well, leads FOX to Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 16, 2012.

With CBS taking the night off and “Alcatraz” dropping only minimally from last week’s solid debut, FOX finished in first in the Monday ratings.

“Alcatraz” only dropped about 10 percent from its ratings last week, and helped FOX average a 3.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 8.836 million viewers overall. It was a narrow gap in total viewers, as ABC averaged 8.832 million, with a 2.5 demo rating. CBS’ repeats finished third, with a 2.2 and 7.74 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Republican debate coverage (1.7, 6.9 million) and the CW (0.7, 1.6 million).

8 p.m. — “House” returned with a 3.1 demo rating and 8.7 million viewers overall, down only slightly from the “Alcatraz” debut last week. It was followed by the first hour of “The Bachelor” on ABC (2.6, 8.1 million), CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” (2.4, 7.4 million), the first hour of the debate on NBC (1.7, 6.5 million) and “Gossip Girl on the CW (0.7, 1.6 million).

9 p.m. — Again, “Alcatraz” (3.0, 9 million) was down about 10 percent from last week, a more than acceptable drop (many new shows plummet from week 1 to week 2) and leader of the hour. “The Bachelor” ticked up to a 2.8 and 8.3 million viewers, followed by CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” repeats (2.7, 9 million), more of the debate on NBC (1.7, 7.3 million) and the CW’s “Hart of Dixie” (0.7, 1.6 million).

10 p.m. — “Castle” won the hour for ABC (2.1, 10.1 million), followed by an NBC News special (1.6, 6.9 million) and a “Hawaii Five-0” rerun on CBS (1.6, 6.8 million).