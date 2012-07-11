TV Ratings: All-Star Game rout lifts FOX to Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 10, 2012.
The 2012 MLB All-Star Game delivered solid numbers for FOX on Tuesday night, claiming the primetime win both overall and in the key demographic, even though the AL-NL showdown ceased to be competitive by the end of the first inning.
[It remains to be seen how the All-Star Game numbers will shake out compared to last year, but the game was basically flat from last year in the FOX’s two hours of counting primetime.]
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating, topping the 2.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was well back with a 1.3 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Tuesday.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.995 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Tuesday night, beating NBC’s 8.36 million and 5.1/8. CBS was a distant third with a 4.3/7 and 6.53 million viewers, while ABC averaged a 2.7/5 and 4.42 million viewers. For the night, The CW did a 0.4/1 and 695,000 viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday primetime.]
8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 10.07 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for the beginning of the MLB All-Star Game. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was second with 9.54 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. A repeat of “NCIS” on CBS was third overall with 8.29 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 4.63 million viewers for fourth and a 1.4 key demo rating for third. On The CW, a “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 925,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.17 million viewers and tied for first with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. The All-Star Game also tied for first with a 3.0 key demo rating, but FOX’s audience slipped to 9.92 million viewers. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 6.31 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The premiere of “Trust Us With Your Life” drew only 3.23 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for ABC, while The CW’s repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 464,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – ABC grabbed first in the 10 p.m. hour with 5.41 million viewers for the premiere of “NY Med,” finishing second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second overall with 4.98 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. That left NBC’s “Love in the Wild” in third overall with 4.37 million viewers and first with a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

