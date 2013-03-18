TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race,’ ’60 Minutes’ carry CBS on flat Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 17, 2013.

Nearly everything airing on Sunday night was flat or down, which gave CBS its usual comfortable overall win and also saw the network eke out victory in the key demo thanks to larger FOX declines.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating, barely holding off ABC and FOX’s 1.5 rating and not that far ahead of NBC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic for Sunday primetime.

Overall, CBS averaged 9.41 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share for Sunday night, well in front of the 6.06 million viewers and 3.7/6 for ABC. NBC was a close third with a 3.6/6 and 5.5 million viewers, beating FOX’s 2.0/3 and 3.65 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 10.07 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.19 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” took third with 4.88 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating, topping FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers” repeat (1.84 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.84 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” kept CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 8.77 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” tied for the hourly lead in the key demo, but averaged 7.225 million viewers for second. NBC’s “Dateline” rose to 6.2 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (4.84 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (3.99 million and a 1.8 key demo).

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 9.02 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” which was fourth among adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating. ABC’s “Revenge” dropped a little to 6.45 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating, both good for second. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third. FOX was fourth overall, but won the hour in the key demographic with “Family Guy” (4.89 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.52 million and a 1.6 key demo).

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” was first overall with 9.785 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour and finished second among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 5.725 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Red Widow” slipped again to 4.38 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.