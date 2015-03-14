TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ and a basketball boost lead CBS Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, March 13, 2015.

CBS swept the primetime hours overall in all measures and also won two of three hours among young viewers to lead Friday, preliminarily.

Why is it only “preliminarily”? Because basketball preemptions on the East Coast were almost certainly responsible for a big bump for “The Amazing Race,” among other CBS offerings. While CBS will still win Friday overall no matter how the numbers shake out, it wouldn't be surprising to see “Shark Tank”-fueled ABC rise to its normal top position among young viewers.

Among other Friday notables, FOX's “Glee” rose a bit in advance of next week's series finale.

On to the preliminary-and-likely-to-change numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, edging out ABC's 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating in third, followed by the 0.8 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, CBS won comfortably, averaging an estimated 9.3 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Friday night. ABC was a distant second with 6.12 million viewers and a 3.9/7, with NBC's 4.605 million viewers and 3.1/5 in third. FOX averaged 2.37 million viewers and a 1.4/2, topping The CW's 730,000 viewers and 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” averaged 6.82 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.02 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.27 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX's “World's Funniest Fails” averaged 2.685 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, just ahead of the 2.64 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Grimm” repeat. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 801,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.79 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 7.22 million viewers ad 1.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank.” NBC's “Dateline” was third with 5.2 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX's penultimate night of “Glee” averaged 2.055 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged 659,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for a repeat of “TV's Hottest Commercials Countdown.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.285 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead CBS to 10 p.m. hour victory. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.97 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating to top the 4.99 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.