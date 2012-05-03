TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ avoids declines, leads FOX to Wednesday win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 2, 2012.

The Wednesday “American Idol” performance episode was flat, week-to-week, which constitutes a fairly major achievement in this spring of declining numbers. FOX coasted to Wednesday wins in all key measures, while CBS was able to take second.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.6 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 2.6 rating and the 2.4 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.4 rating, followed well back by The CW’s 0.3 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.3 million viewers to go with a 10.0 rating/16 share for Wednesday night. CBS was a solid second with 10.12 million viewers and a 6.4/10, safely in front of ABC’s 4.6/7 and 7.065 million viewers. NBC was fourth with 5.2 million viewers and a 3.5/6. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 952,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first for FOX with 15.54 million viewers and a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” was second with 9.205 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, both obviously on the low side for the reality franchise. ABC was third with “The Middle” (6.605 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (5.8 million and a 2.0 key demo). NBC averaged only 4.97 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for two episodes of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.” The CW’s encore of “L.A. Complex” averaged 857,000 viewers, up from last week’s encore and easily improving on the show’s original airing for the second straight week.

9 p.m. – FOX’s “American Idol” was up to 17.06 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. CBS was second overall with 11.4 million viewers and a close third with a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC was second in the key demo and third overall with “Modern Family” (9.95 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (5.85 million and a 2.4 key demo). NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged an above average 4.185 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” was low with 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had a sluggish week with 9.74 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, but still won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 7.09 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, up a little. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was also up with a 1.8 key demo rating and 6.45 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.