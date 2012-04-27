TV Ratings: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ lead droopy Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 26, 2012.
Did the NFL Draft take a big bite out of Thursday’s primetime audiences? It’s too early to tell, but something certainly caused big declines for CBS’ full slate and for FOX’s “Touch,” though the two networks still earned their Thursday split.
The ratings news wasn’t entirely negative, of course. NBC’s “Community” and a live “30 Rock” had very small gains, as did The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle,” albeit only in young female demos.
For the night, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.2 rating was third. NBC averaged a 1.4 key demo rating, while The CW posted a 0.8 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS came out on top with a 7.2 rating/11 share and an estimated 11.595 million viewers for Thursday primetime. FOX was a respectable second with 10.46 million viewers and a 6.4/10. ABC was third with a 5.2/8 and 7.72 million viewers on average. NBC’s 2.0/3 and 3.1 million viewers and The CW’s 1.71 million and 1.1/2 trailed.
[Univision averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, continuing its recent trend of beating NBC on what used to be the network’s biggest night.]
8 p.m. – “American Idol” kicked off primetime in first for FOX with 10.45 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, basically flat week-to-week. CBS’ “Big Bang Theory” (12.52 million and a 4.0 key demo) topped “Idol,” but “Rules of Engagement” (8.35 million and a 2.5 key demo) did not. ABC’s “Missing” was third with 6.9 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Community” (3.29 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and the live “30 Rock” (3.55 million and a 1.6 key demo) were both up, but not a statistically meaningful amount. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “Person of Interest” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with just under 12.5 million viewers, but the freshman drama took a big drop among adults 18-49 with a 2.4 rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second with 9.27 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” averaged only 6.48 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, as what initially looked like an easy renewal continues to get cloudy. On NBC, “The Office” (4.15 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.21 million and a 1.6 key demo) were down. The CW’s “Secret Circle” averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” returned with 11.85 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS, but the reliable procedural only tied for the key demo with with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” averaged 6.98 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, impressive retention against the boosted competition. Meanwhile, NBC’s “Awake” just kept dropping, falling to 2.19 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
does the continual slide of community put it at risk for not getting picked back up for next season? has there been any rumblings?
Nearly every “What bubble show will get renewed?” article/website I’ve read (including one in TV Guide this week) has said that, even with its ratings, it’s pretty likely to get a 4th season due to it being within another season’s worth of episodes of having a decent-sized syndication package.
MaceoDKat – As Matt says, I’d *guess* “Community” gets renewed? But that renewal will have little to do with anything related to ratings. If ratings were all that mattered, “Community” would probably be doomed… Fortunately for “Community” fans, ratings aren’t everything, especially if you’re NBC.
So Dan, does that mean Awake is sure to be renewed?!!!!!
Dave – Demo numbers for “Awake” are half of that “Community” is doing. Sadly, as much as I wish NBC might renew “Awake” because the network just loves the show, numbers are almost low enough that it would be corporate malfeasance for NBC to bring “Awake” back. But who knows?
Well, @#$%. I guess it was worth a shot.
no one will actually want to buy TBBT DVDs or having it personally for that matter, half of the time is wasted with those crazy laughtracks, because the writers is too lazy to write good materials.
but i’m proud of NBC, majority of people are just too stupid or not ready yet to appreciate it
LaLuna – DVDs are one part of a profit equation. “Big Bang Theory” repeats in syndication on TBS often draw more viewers than first run “Community” episodes on NBC and have almost single-handedly reversed the ratings fortune for that entire network. So nobody much cares if TBBT sells DVDs because it’s an absolute juggernaut in syndication.
thanks for chiming in, and i feel a little better for season 4, less optimistic for the other 2 seasons and the movie
i just wish people knew more about community and give a chance to watch it. it sad that some of them claim it’s worst than TBBT but they never even watch it. it’s the most creative and ambitious series today. like the claymation (they took a lot of money and months to shoot it) also all the paintball and blanket forts episodes. cant help if a guy like sheldon could get away with major awards.
NBC’s ratings really sadden me. With so many outstanding episodes they aired tonight..
Thursday night is literally the only time I turn on my television. And I only do it to watch 2 hours of NBC. I know it’s a tired subject, but I’ll never understand why nobody watches that network.
i agree 100%. i do pop in occasionally for other “appointment” viewings, but nothing like that thursday night when community,30 rock, parks & rec, and the office are on.
The continual dropping of numbers for Awake is depressing. I hate that being a fan of shows destined to do poorly in the ratings, especially when they overall seem as good as I believe Awake to be.
