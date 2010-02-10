TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ bounces back with Ellen, Hollywood

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 9, 2010.

The heavily promoted debut of new judge Ellen DeGeneres, plus the start of Hollywood Week helped “American Idol” reverse several nights of audition declines. However, the early returns were much less encouraging for the premiere of the new drama “Past Life.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX easily won the night with a 6.6 rating, beating CBS’ 3.8 rating and the 3.0 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 2.9 rating, leaving The CW a distant first with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, CBS did a 10.7 rating/17 share to beat the 10.1/15 for FOX. FOX still won the night in total viewers, though, averaging 18.38 million, compared to the 17.4 million viewers for CBS. NBC was third with a 5.0/8, edging the 4.5/7 for ABC. The CW’s 0.6/1 trailed.

FOX began the night in first with a strong 15.0/22 for “American Idol,” which also averaged 27.74 million viewers and a 10.1 demo rating, both its best totals since premiere week. The “Idol” might did little to blunt CBS’ “NCIS,” which did an 11.8/17 and still averaged 19.68 million viewers. The first hour of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with a 4.9/7. ABC’s “Lost” repeat was fourth, while a repeat of “90210” on The CW lagged with a 0.6/1.

Things grew tight in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS won overall with a 10.8/16 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Lost” was a distant second with a 6.4/10, but won the hour in the key demo with a 4.9 rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had a 6.3/10 overall and tied with CBS for second in the demo. FOX’s preview of “Past Life” had a 5.2/8 overall, but in its second half-hour, the paranormal procedural had fallen to a 4.3/7. The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat was fifth.

“The Good Wife” delivered big numbers to CBS at 10 p.m. doing a 9.5/16. ABC’s “The Forgotten” and NBC’s finale of “The Jay Leno Show” were tied with a 3.8/6, though ABC held a slim advantage in viewers and in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.