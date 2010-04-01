TV Ratings: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Human Target’ carry FOX Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 31, 2010.

After falling against “Survivor” last week, FOX’s “Human Target” ticked back up and combined with “American Idol” to give FOX a comfortable win on Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.4 rating, beating the combined totals for ABC (2.1 rating) and NBC (2.0 rating) in the coveted demographic. CBS’ 1.6 rating was fourth, beating the 0.9 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.07 million viewers to go with an 8.3 rating/14 share. NBC was a distant second for the night with a 4.7/8, with CBS’ 4.3/7 close behind. ABC was fourth with a 3.6/6, while The CW’s 1.5/3 trailed.

FOX started the night in first with a 5.1/9 and a 2.3 demo rating for “Human Target,” which was up by more than 1.4 million viewers from last week. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was second with a 4.0/7. ABC finished third with “It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” and a new “The Middle,” which averaged a 3.4/6 and beat CBS’ repeats of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Accidentally on Purpose.” The CW’s “American Next Top Model” had a 2.3/4 and beat CBS in the key demo for the hour.

In the 9 p.m. hour, FOX’s “American Idol” did an 11.4/18 and a 6.5 demo rating, noticeably down from last week despite an absence of new competition. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with a 5.1/8. ABC’s “Modern Family” (5.6/9) and “Cougar Town” (3.8/6) were third for the hour overall, but second in the key demo with a 3.2 rating. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth. On The CW, “Fly Girls” and “High Society” continued to struggle with a 0.7/1.

NBC moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.5/11 and a 2.9 demo rating for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat was second, beating the 2.8/5 for a new “Ugly Betty” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.