TV Ratings: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Human Target’ give FOX Wednesday wins

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 10, 2010.

Both “American Idol” and, narrowly, “Human Target” gave FOX hourly wins on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” returned with a new cycle and its premiere knocked off NBC in the 18-49 demographic. However, The CW found much less enthusiasm for the premiere of “High Society.”

For the night, FOX was tops among adults 18-49, doing a 4.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 2.7 rating, with ABC’s 2.2 and the 1.8 rating for NBC close behind. The CW’s 1.3 rating wasn’t far off.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.15 million viewers in primetime to go with an 8.3 rating/13 share. CBS was second with a 6.6/11. NBC took third with a 4.5/8, beating the 3.6/6 for ABC. The CW’s 2.1/3 trailed.

FOX won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.8/8 for “Human Target,” which averaged 7.83 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were a close second with a 4.6/8. NBC’s “Mercy” was third overall, but fifth in the key demo. ABC’s Wednesday tryout for “Scrubs” (2.9/5) wasn’t a strong lead-in for “The Middle” (3.9/6). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” had a 2.6/4 overall and finished fourth in the key demo with a 1.6 rating.

“American Idol” had a 11.7/19 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour, averaging 20.47 million viewers and a 7.5 demo rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with an 8.1/13. ABC was third with “Modern Family” (5.5/9), which continues to hold up well against the “Idol” onslaught, and “Cougar Town” (3.9/6), which does not. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” (2.2/4) dipped slightly and then “High Society” fell to a 1.0/2 and a 0.6 demo rating in its premiere.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS averaged a 7.1/13 for “CSI: NY,” which beat NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and its 5.6/10 overall, but both shows did a 2.6 demo rating. This place went to ABC’s “Ugly Betty,” with a 2.7/5.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.