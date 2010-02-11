TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ keeps FOX on top on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 10, 2010.
Another strong night for the “American Idol” Hollywood Week, plus a decent bounce-back from “Human Target” helped keep FOX ahead of CBS on Wednesday night.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.0 rating, well ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS and ABC’s 2.6 rating. NBC was fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.97 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 7.4/12 and averaged 12.15 million viewers. ABC’s 4.2/7 and the 3.9/6 for NBC followed. The CW was fifth with a 0.7/1.
FOX won the 8 p.m. hour overall with “Human Target,” which added more than a million viewers from last week and did a 5.3/8. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were second with a 4.9/8. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day” and a new “The Middle” and NBC’s “Mercy” tied with a 4.5/7, though ABC averaged more than a million more viewers and also won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating, carried by the 3.0 rating for “The Middle.” The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth.
“American Idol” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with a 13.5/20, averaging 25.02 million viewers and a 9.5 demo rating, both significantly up from last week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with a 9.0/13. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 5.0/7 between them, but ABC may soon need to be concerned that “Modern Family” did a 4.2 demo rating and “Cougar Town” slipped to a 2.8 rating. Fourth place was NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat did a 0.5/1 for fifth.
CBS moved into first at 10 p.m. with an 8.4/14 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second, exceeding the slot’s normal average for “The Jay Leno Show” and easily topping the 3.2/5 for “Ugly Betty” on ABC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
is it true howard stern may be taking the place of simon? i hope to hell not.it just wouldnt work. with his mouth & sexual comments he would not connnect to idol. if he comes on,im done watching as im sure a lot of other people will. he needs to be on another chanel like playboy for idol is more family orintated. hope simon knows what he is doing
sharon – At this point, the Howard Stern thing is 100% a rumor and it’s a rumor being driven completely by Howard Stern. That, of course, doesn’t mean that the rumor won’t become more than that, but I’d bet it never happens for exactly the reasons you mentioned. I wouldn’t worry! -Daniel
if howard stern becomes any part of american idol the show will go to nothing in a very short order how could the show subject these kids to that kind of sick person
I don’t know. Stern will clearly introduce farting as a judge’s assessment, so that may bring something new to Idol.