TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ keeps FOX on top on Wednesday

#Modern Family
02.11.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 10, 2010.

Another strong night for the “American Idol” Hollywood Week, plus a decent bounce-back from “Human Target” helped keep FOX ahead of CBS on Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.0 rating, well ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS and ABC’s 2.6 rating. NBC was fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.97 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 7.4/12 and averaged 12.15 million viewers. ABC’s 4.2/7 and the 3.9/6 for NBC followed. The CW was fifth with a 0.7/1.

FOX won the 8 p.m. hour overall with “Human Target,” which added more than a million viewers from last week and did a 5.3/8. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were second with a 4.9/8. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day” and a new “The Middle” and NBC’s “Mercy” tied with a 4.5/7, though ABC averaged more than a million more viewers and also won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating, carried by the 3.0 rating for “The Middle.” The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth.

“American Idol” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with a 13.5/20, averaging 25.02 million viewers and a 9.5 demo rating, both significantly up from last week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with a 9.0/13. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 5.0/7 between them, but ABC may soon need to be concerned that “Modern Family” did a 4.2 demo rating and “Cougar Town” slipped to a 2.8 rating. Fourth place was NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat did a 0.5/1 for fifth.

CBS moved into first at 10 p.m. with an 8.4/14 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second, exceeding the slot’s normal average for “The Jay Leno Show” and easily topping the 3.2/5 for “Ugly Betty” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCOUGAR TOWNCRIMINAL MINDSHUMAN TARGETMODERN FAMILYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE MIDDLETV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP