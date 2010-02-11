TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ keeps FOX on top on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 10, 2010.

Another strong night for the “American Idol” Hollywood Week, plus a decent bounce-back from “Human Target” helped keep FOX ahead of CBS on Wednesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.0 rating, well ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS and ABC’s 2.6 rating. NBC was fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.97 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 7.4/12 and averaged 12.15 million viewers. ABC’s 4.2/7 and the 3.9/6 for NBC followed. The CW was fifth with a 0.7/1.

FOX won the 8 p.m. hour overall with “Human Target,” which added more than a million viewers from last week and did a 5.3/8. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were second with a 4.9/8. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Valentine’s Day” and a new “The Middle” and NBC’s “Mercy” tied with a 4.5/7, though ABC averaged more than a million more viewers and also won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating, carried by the 3.0 rating for “The Middle.” The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth.

“American Idol” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with a 13.5/20, averaging 25.02 million viewers and a 9.5 demo rating, both significantly up from last week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second with a 9.0/13. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 5.0/7 between them, but ABC may soon need to be concerned that “Modern Family” did a 4.2 demo rating and “Cougar Town” slipped to a 2.8 rating. Fourth place was NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat did a 0.5/1 for fifth.

CBS moved into first at 10 p.m. with an 8.4/14 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second, exceeding the slot’s normal average for “The Jay Leno Show” and easily topping the 3.2/5 for “Ugly Betty” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.