TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Men beat the Olympics on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 24, 2010.

The “American Idol” men drew a smaller audience on Wednesday than their female counterparts did the night before, but the results were the same. FOX easily beat NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, giving “American Idol” a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head meetings.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged an 8.6 rating, comfortably topping the 5.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.5 rating, followed by the 1.4 rating for ABC. The CW’s 0.4 rating was fifth.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 22.8 million viewers to go with a 12.7 rating/20 share. NBC was a close second with an 11.7/19 and an estimated 19.48 million viewers. CBS’ 4.2/7 and the 2.4/4 for ABC was well back. The CW’s 0.7/1 trailed.

FOX began the night in first with a 12.2/19 for “American Idol,” which also contributed an 8.1 demo rating. NBC’s Olympics coverage did a 10.2/16 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” and CBS’ repeats of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were tied for third with a 2.6/4. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.

“American Idol” stayed in first at 9 p.m. with a 13.3/20, along with a 9.2 demo rating. The Olympics improved to a 12.6/19 for NBC. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was third with a 4.8/7, topping ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle.” The CW’s repeat of “Gossip Girl” was fifth with a 0.4/1.

NBC moved into first at 10 p.m. with a 12.3/21 and a 5.9 demo rating for the Olympics. CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat had a 5.3/9 for second. ABC’s two “Cougar Town” repeats trailed.

