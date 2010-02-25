TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Men beat the Olympics on Wednesday

02.25.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 24, 2010.
The “American Idol” men drew a smaller audience on Wednesday than their female counterparts did the night before, but the results were the same. FOX easily beat NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, giving “American Idol” a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head meetings.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged an 8.6 rating, comfortably topping the 5.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.5 rating, followed by the 1.4 rating for ABC. The CW’s 0.4 rating was fifth.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 22.8 million viewers to go with a 12.7 rating/20 share. NBC was a close second with an 11.7/19 and an estimated 19.48 million viewers. CBS’ 4.2/7 and the 2.4/4 for ABC was well back. The CW’s 0.7/1 trailed.
FOX began the night in first with a 12.2/19 for “American Idol,” which also contributed an 8.1 demo rating. NBC’s Olympics coverage did a 10.2/16 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” and CBS’ repeats of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” were tied for third with a 2.6/4. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.
“American Idol” stayed in first at 9 p.m. with a 13.3/20, along with a 9.2 demo rating. The Olympics improved to a 12.6/19 for NBC. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was third with a 4.8/7, topping ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle.” The CW’s repeat of “Gossip Girl” was fifth with a 0.4/1.
NBC moved into first at 10 p.m. with a 12.3/21 and a 5.9 demo rating for the Olympics. CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat had a 5.3/9 for second. ABC’s two “Cougar Town” repeats trailed.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGSWednesdayWINTER OLYMPICS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP