TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ results help FOX split Thursday with CBS

Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 11, 2010.

Viewers tuned in for FOX’s “American Idol” results, leading the network to a demo win on Thursday night, while CBS’ late-evening procedurals drew solid audiences, pushing that network to an overall win.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” has slipped to third in its second regular airing, but may also have helped “The Mentalist” solidify its demo advantage over “Private Practice.”

For the night, FOX averaged a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49, beating the 3.4 rating for CBS. NBC’s 2.7 rating and the 2.6 rating for ABC were third and fourth in the key demographic. The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.52 million viewers to go with an 8.8 rating/15 share. FOX was a close second with an estimated 13.37 million viewers and a 7.9/13. ABC took third with a 5.3/9, beating the 3.6/6 for NBC. The CW’s 1.0/2 was fifth.

FOX started the night in first with an 11.1/18 for the season’s last quadruple elimination Thursday of “American Idol,” which also ranked as the night’s most watched show (19.15 million viewers) and its top show in the key demo with a 6.2 rating. CBS’ “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” had a 7.0/11 and finished second in the key demo. ABC’s repeat of “Grey’s Anatomy” edged the 3.0/5 for new episodes of “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” on NBC, though the NBC comedies were third in the key demo. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” had a 1.1/2 for fifth.

CBS moved up to first at 9 p.m. with a 9.4/15 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” The weekly slide for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” continued with a 7.2/12, though the medical drama still won in the key demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” lost most of its lead-in and fell to a 4.7/6. NBC’s “The Office” (4.4/7) and “30 Rock” (3.5/6) were fourth, with “The Office” tying for the demo lead in its half-hour. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” held onto most of the “Vampire Diaries” audience.

“The Mentalist” closed primetime in first for CBS with a 10.0/18 and a 3.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 5.5/10. NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” had a 3.9/7, shedding nearly 1.7 million viewers from last week and losing 0.7 demo points, doing a 2.7 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.