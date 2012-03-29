TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ rises to lift FOX to Wednesday rout

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 28, 2012.

“American Idol” got a small Top 9 bump on Wednesday night to comfortably carry FOX to ratings wins both overall and among young viewers.

Otherwise, it was a slow ratings night, with “Survivor” and “Bent” taking small drops and “America’s Next Top Model” rising a little.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.0 rating for the night, easily winning the key demographic. FOX equaled the key demo totals for CBS (2.1 rating), ABC (1.3 rating), NBC (1.0 rating) and The CW (0.6 rating).

Overall, FOX averaged a 10.2 rating/17 share along with 17.15 million viewers for Wednesday night. CBS was far back in second with a 5.2/9 and 8.29 million viewers, still way ahead of ABC’s 4.28 million viewers and a 2.9/5. NBC’s 2.1/4 and 3.14 million viewers followed, with The CW averaging 1.34 million viewers and a 0.9/2.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first for FOX with 16.35 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” averaged nearly 9.6 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in second. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” was third overall with 4.05 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Whitney” (4.16 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” (3.14 million and a 1.2 key demo) were both down week-to-week. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.33 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” rose to 17.86 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for FOX. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second with 7.45 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” repeat (5.27 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo) and “Happy Endings” (4.17 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo) followed. NBC’s two episodes of “Bent” averaged under 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, essentially flat from last week’s premiere. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.395 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.62 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s encore of “Missing” averaged 4.06 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. That left NBC’s “Rock Center” in third with 3.265 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo, despite rising week-to-week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.