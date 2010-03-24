TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ rules the Tuesday charts for FOX

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 23, 2010.

Facing CBS repeats, the Billboard Hot 100-themed episode of “American Idol” improved on last week’s performance and helped FOX dominate Tuesday night. Did the presence of Miley Cyrus as guest mentor also help? Perhaps. We’d like to think it was mostly CBS repeats, though.

Also benefiting from CBS’ absence was NBC’s “Parenthood,” which got a big “Good Wife”-free bump and won the 10 p.m. hour for the network.

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with an 8.3 rating. NBC was a distant second in the key demographic with a 2.9 rating, followed by the 2.4 rating for ABC. CBS’ 1.9 rating was fourth, still far better than the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.84 million viewers to go with a 13.3 rating/21 share. CBS moved up to second with a 6.9/11, still comfortably ahead of the 4.7/8 for NBC. ABC’s 3.8/6 was fourth, with The CW’s 1.0/2 trailing.

FOX started the night in first with a 12.8/21 for “American Idol,” also delivering a 7.8 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” had an 8.1/13 for second place. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with a 4.4/7, but second in the demo. ABC’s encore of last week’s “Lost” was fourth, with The CW’s “90210” doing a 1.2/2 in fifth.

“American Idol” improved to a 13.9/21 and an 8.8 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second. ABC’s “Lost” had a 5.4/8 and a 3.9 demo rating, slightly up from last week. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had a 5.2/8 for fourth. The CW’s “Melrose Place” did a 0.8/1 and fell under a million viewers in its second half-hour.

CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged a 5.4/9 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Parenthood” was second overall with a 4.5/8, but won the hour with a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s “V” clip show outperformed last week’s clip show for “FlashForward,” though the six-minute overrun of “Lost” probably helped there.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.