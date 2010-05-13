TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ sends Wednesday rivals packing

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 12, 2010.

“American Idol” seems to have stopped its ratings decline, which is bad news for Tuesday and Wednesday competition. The FOX talent show’s Wednesday results show improved slightly over last week and, once again, dominated the competition.

Meanwhile, on a night where most shows were up in the ratings — ABC’s already pulled “Happy Town” was one of the rare exceptions — The CW got big numbers for the season finale of “America’s Next Top Model.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 3.9 rating. CBS was second with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s 2.2 rating, NBC’s 2.0 rating and The CW’s 1.7 rating all followed closely in the key demographic.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.12 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/12 share. CBS was a close second with a 6.6/11. NBC finished third with a 4.1/7, which edged the 3.8/6 for ABC. The CW did a solid 2.4/4 for the night.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with a 4.4/8 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s repeat of “The Middle” and a new “The Middle” averaged a 4.2/7 for second, with the new episode winning its half-hour. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was third overall with a 3.9/7, but won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” repeat took fourth overall. The CW’s first hour of “America’s Next Top Model” had a 2.5/4 overall and finished fourth in the demo with a 1.7 demo rating.

FOX ruled at 9 p.m. with an 11.0/17 for “American Idol, which averaged nearly 19.1 million viewers ad a 6.4 demo raring. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was a strong second with an 8.1/13. ABC’s “Modern Family” (6.1/10 and a 4.2 demo) and “Cougar Town” (3.9 /6 and a 2.6 demo) were third. NBC’s “Mercy” was fourth overall with a 2.8/4, but fifth in the demo with a 1.1 rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth overall and fourth in the demo.

Overall, CBS’ “CSI: NY” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 7.4/13. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 5.7/10 and won the hour with a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Happy Town,” vanishing until June, had a 2.2/4, averaging only 3.21 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.