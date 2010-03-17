TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ singers stone Tuesday rivals

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 16, 2010.

While the beginning of Daylight Savings Time continues to take a bite out of early primetime ratings, “American Idol” remained dominant in the first performance episode of the Top 12.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged an 8.0 rating for the night. That topped the combined totals for CBS (3.1 rating), NBC (2.6 rating) and ABC (2.2 rating). The CW was third in the key demographic with a 0.7 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 22.57 million viewers to go with a 12.8 rating/20 share. CBS was a respectable second with a 9.6/16 and an average viewership of 15.35 million. NBC was a distant third with a 4.3/7, topping the 3.5/6 for ABC. The CW’s 1.0/2 was fifth.

FOX started the night in first with “American Idol” doing a 12.3/20 and a 7.5 demo rating, both down from the show’s 8 p.m. total last week. CBS’ “NCIS” was second with a 10.9/18, but drew an audience nearly two million viewers under last week. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had a 4.1/7 for third, beating ABC’s repeat of last week’s “Lost.” The CW’s “90210” had a 1.2/2 and actually drew a bigger audience than last week’s series return.

“American Idol” improved to a 13.3/21 and an 8.4 demo rating in the second hour of Rolling Stones Night. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with a 9.4/14. ABC’s “Lost” had a 5.1/8 and a 3.8 demo rating, both well down from last week. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was up to a 4.9/8 in fourth. The CW’s “Melrose Place” did a 0.7/1 and actually lost viewers from last week’s return, though the show’s demo rating improved very very slightly.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with an 8.6/15 and a 2.7 demo rating for “The Good Wife.” NBC’s “Parenthood” did a 3.9/7 and a 2.3 rating in the demo, but down in their third airing. ABC’s “FlashForward” recap special was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.