TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ strong, ‘Parenthood’ soft on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 2, 2010.

The exhaustively hyped and critically praised premiere of NBC’s “Parenthood” won its hour in the key demographic, but the overall numbers couldn’t have been what NBC was hoping for.

Meanwhile, the overall and demographic numbers for FOX’s “American Idol” were exactly what that network was hoping for, as FOX rolled to comfortable Tuesday night wins in most measures.

Among adults 19-49, FOX turned in an 8.6 rating, far, far ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS or NBC’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.5 rating was fourth, beating the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.44 million viewers to go with a 13.1 rating/20 share. CBS was a strong second with a 9.9/16 and an average viewership of 15.98 million viewers. NBC was third with a 5.1/8, beating the 4.0/6 for ABC. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.

FOX started the night in first with a 13.0/20 for the opening hour of performances from the Top 10 “American Idol” Men, which also did an 8.4 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS” had no trouble holding up its 11.9/18 and 19.7 million viewers against “Idol.” NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with a 5.0/8. ABC’s broadcast of last week’s “Lost” was fourth, topping the 0.5/1 for a “90210” repeat on The CW.

“American Idol” improved to a 13.2/20 and an 8.8 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with a 9.3/14. ABC’s “Lost” did a 5.6/8 for third, finishing second in the key demo, though its 4.0 demo rating was down noticeably from recent weeks. NBC was fourth with a 5.3/8 for “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ new “The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with an 8.5/14 (down slightly from recent new airings). NBC’s “Parenthood” premiere did a 5.0.9 overall, averaging 8.08 million viewers, but won the 18-49 demo with a 3.1 rating. A good sign for “Parenthood” would be the strong retention of the “Biggest Loser” demo audience as well as the lack of a half-hour drop. ABC’s “20/20” special was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.