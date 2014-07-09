TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Night Shift’ lead dull Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 8, 2014.

On a slow, boring Tuesday night, NBC dominated primetime in most measures with a repeat of “America's Got Talent” and a new “Night Shift.”

“Night Shift” was down a little bit from last week, “Extreme Weight Loss” added a couple viewers and nothing else was particularly notable on Tuesday.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Tuesday night, well ahead of the 1.0 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.42 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, topping CBS' 4.4/8 and 6.63 million viewers. ABC was third with a 2.2/4 and 3.36 million viewers, still well in front of the 0.8/1 and 1.18 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 823,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for Tuesday.

8 p.m. – An “NCIS” repeat won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.95 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” was a close second with 7.52 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was a distant third with 3.47 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. Repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.33 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 850,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow” repeat.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.32 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 6.585 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 3.43 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “Extreme Weight Loss” on ABC. FOX's repeats of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, edging out the 796,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural.”

10 p.m. – “Night Shift” closed primetime for NBC with 6.41 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Person of Interest” was second with 5.36 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key rating, compared to the 3.18 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.