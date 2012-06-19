TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ carries NBC, while ABC’s ‘Glass House’ fizzles on Monday

06.19.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, June 18, 2012.
Although it was down from its last Monday airing, “America’s Got Talent” delivered the night’s highest ratings and carried NBC to a comfortable overall win. FOX, meanwhile, eked out a slim key demo win thanks to “Hell’s Kitchen.”
After getting a bump last week with NBC airing the Stanley Cup, ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was down slightly on Monday, failing to give a boost to “The Glass House,” which got off to an unimpressive start.
For the night, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, edging out NBC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.0 rating was good for third, followed by CBS’ 1.3 rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating. 
Overall, though, NBC won Monday night with 7.56 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/7 share. ABC Was second with a 4.2/7 and 6.01 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 3.1/5 and 5.53 million viewers. CBS was fourth on the night with a 3.4/5 and 5.19 million viewers. The CW averaged 465,000 viewers and a 0.3/1.
[Univision averaged 3.49 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” started Monday primetime with 11.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second overall with 6.61 million viewers and finished third in the key demographic with a 2.1 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” also dropped a little against “AGT” rather than hockey, averaging 5.56 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. CBS was fourth with 4.28 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” The CW’s encore of “Breaking Pointe” averaged 583,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.24 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 6 million viewers and third with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 5.5 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.3 key demo rating. Repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” gave CBS 5.54 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a repeat of “90210” averaged 346,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating. 
10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.76 million viewers for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men,” which averaged a 1.6 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 5.51 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Glass House” premiere averaged 4.185 million viewers and just under a 1.6 key demo rating, but took a big drop at the half-hour.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

