TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Gordon Ramsay double lead Tuesday

06.27.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 26, 2012.
Tuesday night looked a lot like Monday night, as “America’s Got Talent” led NBC to an easy overall win, while FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double led FOX to a key demo tie, with an asterisk.
Among adults 18-49, FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic, though NBC won the two primetime hours in which the networks went head-to-head. CBS was a distant third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 0.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.83 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/8 share for Tuesday night. CBS was second with a 4.5/8 and 6.67 million viewers, beating the 5.33 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX. ABC Was far back with a 1.8/3 and 2.57 million viewers and then there was a big drop to The CW’s 436,000 viewers and 0.3/1.
[Univision averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” easily won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.92 million viewers, but finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s swimming-centric US Olympic Trials coverage was second overall with 6.95 million viewers and was second with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 5.345 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating. Two repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.55 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for ABC. On The CW, a new “The Catalina” averaged 569,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” grabbed the 9 p.m. lead for NBC with 11.52 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. There was a huge drop to CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which averaged 6.435 million viewers for second and a 1.0 key demo rating for third. FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 5.32 million viewers for third overall and a 2.2 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Los Edition” repeat averaged 2.01 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, while The CW’s repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 303,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.66 million viewers and finished second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished second with 5.03 million viewers. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” repeat averaged 2.14 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

