TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ holds off ‘Big Brother,’ ‘MasterChef’ on Wednesday

08.08.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 7, 2013.
“America’s Got Talent” and “Camp” did just well enough to carry NBC to a slim Wednesday win among young viewers and a more comfortable lead overall.
This week’s Wednesday tallies were roughly in line with the numbers from last week, with “AGT” coming in a hair up, “Big Brother” staying flat and “MasterChef” dropping a hair.
[Note: Through the first six days of its dispute with Tim Warner Cable, CBS is estimating the blackout’s impact on national averages at 1 percent.]
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.7 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX’s 1.6 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.79 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/7 share for Wednesday, topping the 5.63 million viewers and 3.7/6 for CBS. FOX was third for the night with 4.12 million viewers and a 2.6/4, beating ABC’s 2.2/4 and 3.18 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.11 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 6.335 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Big Brother” was a close second with 6.1 million viewers and led in the key demo with a 2.1 rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.52 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared with the 2.78 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s “MasterChef” encore. The CW averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for its repeat of “Arrow.”
9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour with 10.03 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. FOX’s “MasterChef” was a distant second with 5.45 million viewers and a close second with a 2.2 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 2.6 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors.” The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 928,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s new “Camp” was second with 4 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” was third with 3.41 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

