TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads NBC on Tuesday of rising ratings

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 3, 2013.

A slew of shows posted week-to-week gains on Tuesday night, but the ultimate result was the same as usual: NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated in all key measures and led the network to victory.

In addition to “AGT,” shows with some measure of growth, either overall or in the key demo, included ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” season finale, The CW’s “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” and the first part of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” finale.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.9 rating, easily winning Tuesday night in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.3 key demo rating for second, followed by ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.12 million viewers an d a 4.3 rating/7 share for Tuesday primetime, nipping the 6.97 million viewers and 4.7/8 for CBS. There was a big drop to FOX’s 2.7/4 and 4.13 million viewers and ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.72 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.57 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.81 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second overall with 4.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.93 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in its first hour, topping the 3.46 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” encore. The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 2.21 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for one new episode (2.37 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a repeat.





9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” pushed NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.59 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 6.62 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third with 4.07 million viewers, compared to the 3.96 million viewers for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss,” while both shows did a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW’s “Capture” averaged 920,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, down a hair from last week.





10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 9.31 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat was second with 5.47 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 3.27 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.