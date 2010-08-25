TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads NBC to another Tuesday win

“America’s Got Talent” led NBC to a ratings win in all significant measures on Tuesday, August 24.

For the night, NBC averaged 9.2 million viewers and a 2.6/8 rating/share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year-old demographic. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.9/6 and 5.2 million viewers, FOX third with a 1.5/5 and 3.9 million viewers, and CBS fourth in the demo at 1.2/4 but second in total viewers with 7.1 million. The CW, as always, was an irrelevant fifth place at 938,000 viewers and a 0.3/1.

Because “Got Talent” didn’t come on until 9, ABC won the first hour of the night with “Wipeout,” which averaged a 2.7/9 in the demo and 7.9 million viewers overall. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” game show was second (1.8/6, 6.1 million), followed by the first of two “Glee” repeats on FOX (1.5/5, 3.9 million) and an “NCIS” repeat on CBS (1.4/5, 9.2 million), and a “Plain Jane” repeat on the CW (0.4/1, 1.1 million).

At 9, “Got Talent” took over, with a 3.0/9 in the demo and 10.9 million viewers overall. ABC’s “Shaq Vs.” was a distant second in the demo at 1.7/5 and 4 million viewers, followed by more “Glee” on FOX (1.6/4, 4 million) and “NCIS: LA” on CBS (1.3/4, 7.1 million) and a “Life Unexpected” repeat on the CW (0.3/1, 759,000).

“Got Talent” also dominated at 10, with a 3.1/9 demo and 10.6 million viewers, followed by ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do” repeat (1.4/4, 3.6 million) and a “Good Wife” repeat on CBS (1.0/3, 5 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.