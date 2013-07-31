TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads NBC to usual Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 30, 2013.

As usual, “America’s Got Talent” led NBC to Tuesday wins in most measures.

Don’t look for anything more exciting than that.

OK, fine. The CW’s “Capture” premiere was lackluster, drawing initial interest out of its “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” lead-in, but falling at the half-hour.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, comfortably topping the 1.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC and CBS averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.6 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.65 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Tuesday night, topping CBS’ 6.22 million and 4.2/7. FOX was third with 4.14 million viewers and a 2.6/4, with ABC’s 2.4/4 and 3.33 million viewers right behind. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.69 million viewers.

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.57 million viewers, coming in second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with 4.37 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” repeat averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 3.36 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss.” The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 2.41 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, in line with last week’s performance.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 9.375 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 6.06 million viewers for second and finished fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” dropped to 3.91 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, holding off the 3.77 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for “Extreme Weight Loss” on ABC. The CW’s “Capture” premiere averaged 976,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, up a hair from what the new “Perfect Score” did last week, but falling below that level in its second half-hour.

10 p.m. – NBC stayed on top in the 10 p.m. hour with 9.95 million million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5.03 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, beating the 2.85 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.