TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ leads Tuesday, newly renewed ‘Night Shift’ rises

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 1, 2014.

NBC started July with a primetime sweep, as “America's Got Talent” dominated the first two primetime hours on Tuesday and the newly renewed “Night Shift” got a bump to rule the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” and “Celebrity Wife Swap” both dipped, while The CW's “Famous in 12” continued to struggle. And that was that for new programming on Tuesday.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, nearly topping the combined totals for the other four networks in the key demographic. ABC and CBS were tied for a distant second with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.69 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime, well ahead of the 4.2/7 and 6.22 million viewers averaged by second place CBS. ABC was well back in third with 3.14 million viewers and a 2.1/4, followed at another distance by FOX's 1.32 million viewers and 0.8/1. The CW averaged 520,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” started NBC's primetime sweep with 9.97 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “NCIS” repeat averaged 7.965 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for second. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was far back in third with 3.06 million viewers and a close third with a 0.8 key demo rating, while FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.48 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. “Famous in 12” drew 518,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “America's Got Talent” got a big bump to 11.93 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat averaged 5.85 million viewers in second and a 0.8 key demo rating in third, compared to the 3.35 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss.” FOX's repeats of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, topping the 523,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “The Night Shift” completed NBC's primetime sweep with 7.16 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat was second with 4.85 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 3.01 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.