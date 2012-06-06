TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Love in the Wild’ premiere carry NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 5, 2012.

Another strong night for “America’s Got Talent” started NBC’s Tuesday strong, while the two-hour premiere of “Love in the Wild” took a huge drop, but still let the network hold on for overall and key demo wins.

Meanwhile, FOX’s second straight night of all-Gordon Ramsay programming saw both shows dip from their premieres and ABC’s “Concert for the Queen” special did so-so numbers.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both posted 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.4 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/7 share for Tuesday night, edging out the 7.21 million viewers for CBS, which did a 4.8/7. ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.595 million viewers finished third, topping FOX’s 4.82 million viewers and 2.8/5. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 735,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.27 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” continued its strong week with 12.22 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 8.535 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with a 2.1 key demo rating and third with 4.85 million viewers. On ABC, two repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s second week of “The Catalina” was down a little in viewers with 806,000 and steady with a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” took over first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.365 million viewers, tying for third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Concert For the Queen” was second with 6.45 million viewers and also averaged a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” jettisoned most of its lead-in, averaging 5.37 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in the first hour of its premiere. “Masterchef” won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating and finished fourth with 4.79 million viewers. On The CW, a repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 665,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The second hour of “Concert For the Queen” won 10 p.m. for ABC overall with 7.17 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 key demo rating. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second overall with 5.74 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and finished third overall with 4.6 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.