TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Love in the Wild’ premiere carry NBC Tuesday

06.06.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 5, 2012.
Another strong night for “America’s Got Talent” started NBC’s Tuesday strong, while the two-hour premiere of “Love in the Wild” took a huge drop, but still let the network hold on for overall and key demo wins.
Meanwhile, FOX’s second straight night of all-Gordon Ramsay programming saw both shows dip from their premieres and ABC’s “Concert for the Queen” special did so-so numbers.
For the night, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both posted 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.4 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/7 share for Tuesday night, edging out the 7.21 million viewers for CBS, which did a 4.8/7. ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.595 million viewers finished third, topping FOX’s 4.82 million viewers and 2.8/5. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 735,000 viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.27 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” continued its strong week with 12.22 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 8.535 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with a 2.1 key demo rating and third with 4.85 million viewers. On ABC, two repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s second week of “The Catalina” was down a little in viewers with 806,000 and steady with a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” took over first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.365 million viewers, tying for third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Concert For the Queen” was second with 6.45 million viewers and also averaged a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” jettisoned most of its lead-in, averaging 5.37 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in the first hour of its premiere. “Masterchef” won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating and finished fourth with 4.79 million viewers. On The CW, a repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 665,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – The second hour of “Concert For the Queen” won 10 p.m. for ABC overall with 7.17 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 key demo rating. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second overall with 5.74 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and finished third overall with 4.6 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

