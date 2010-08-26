TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Masterchef’ pace Wednesday wins

08.26.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 25, 2010.
For the second straight week, “Masterchef” led FOX to a Tuesday win in the all-important demo despite not winning either of its hours, while “America’s Got Talent” kept NBC on top.
Meanwhile, CBS’ “Big Brother” continued the show’s late-summer climb.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 2.2 rating, with NBC’s 2.0 rating and the 1.9 rating for CBS following closely in the key demographic. ABC was a distant fourth with a 1.1 rating, while The CW’s 0.4 rating trailed.
Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.412 million viewers to go with a 4.6 rating/8 share. CBS was a close second with a 4.4/8, with FOX well back in third with a 3.0/5. ABC’s 2.5/4 and The CW’s 0.8/1 brought up the rear.
“Big Brother” started the night in first for CBS with a 4.8/8 and a 2.8 demo rating, both up from last Wednesday’s show. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was second with a 3.8/7. FOX’s “Masterchef” had a 2.9/5 for third overall and finished second in the demo. ABC’s two episodes of “The Middle” were a close fourth with a 2.8/5, leaving The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” in fifth.
NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.0/10 for “America’s Got Talent,” which also did a 2.6 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall and third in the demo. FOX finished third overall witha  3.1/5 for “Masterchef” and second again in the demo. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” were fourth with a 2.4/4. The CW’s new “Plain Jane” was fifth with a 0.7/1, slipping slightly from last week.
CBS was back in first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.1/7 for a “CSI: NY” repeat. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 3.8/7 and won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC was third with a “Castle” repeat.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGSbig brotherNIELSEN RATINGSPLAIN JANERATINGSSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCETV RATINGSWednesday

